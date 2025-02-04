Valentine’s Week movie releases: From Loveyapa, Badass Ravikumar to classics like Padmavat, Interstellar and more

With Valentine’s week around the corner, the big screen is calling on movie buffs to check out some exciting new releases, be it the romance-filled comedy of Loveyapa, the thrill of action-filled adventures like Badass Ravikumar, or enjoy the suspense of Vidaamuyarchi and Conclave.

PVR INOX also brings iconic romantic films to its viewers for its Valentine’s Film Festival.

Loveyapa Loveyapa, a laugh-out-loud romantic comedy, explores the chaos of modern relationships when technology becomes both a bridge and a barrier. It is a whirlwind of laughter and unexpected truths as a couple is forced to switch phones for 24 hours before tying the knot.

Directed by Advait Chandan (Secret Superstar, 2017), the film is an adaptation of the Tamil sleeper hit Love Today (2022).

It marks Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's big-screen debuts. They’re joined by the always-entertaining Ashutosh Rana and Kiku Sharda, who add to the film’s charm with their comedic timing.

Badass Ravikumar Badass Ravikumar is an unapologetic love letter to classic Bollywood action-masala, turning everything up a notch—from the larger-than-life heroes to villains dripping with flair.

Directed by Keith Gomes, this action-musical spin-off takes Himesh Reshammiya’s character, Ravi Kumar, from the 2014 The Xposé, and gives him a brand-new spin that’s bigger, bolder, and packed with attitude.

Prabhu Deva takes on the role of Carlos Pedro Panther, a charismatic yet menacing villain. Kirti Kulhari brings a blend of charm and resilience to her character, Laila. Meanwhile, Sanjay Mishra, Johny Lever, Sunny Leone, and others contribute to the film’s many unexpected twists and turns.

Conclave Critics have celebrated Conclave, which has received 8 Academy Award nominations. It is a masterfully crafted political thriller that takes you behind the iron curtain of the Vatican, revealing the drama and power struggles hidden within one of the world’s oldest institutions.

Set within the highly secretive papal conclave, where cardinals convene to elect the next Pope, the plot uncovers a maze of covert alliances, deception, and intrigue capable of shaking the Catholic Church to its core.

Directed by Edward Berger and based on Robert Harris’s celebrated 2016 novel, the film showcases Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and John Lithgow in roles brimming with tension and depth.

Thandel Thandel is a gripping Telugu action drama inspired by the true 2018 story of fishermen from Andhra Pradesh imprisoned in Pakistan after unintentionally crossing into international waters.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, known for his blockbuster Karthikeya 2, the film follows a fisherman’s fight for survival as he navigates captivity, personal loss, and the desire to return home.

Naga Chaitanya takes on a commanding role as a fisherman battling external pressures and inner conflicts, while Sai Pallavi showcases her signature emotional depth.

Vidaamuyarchi In Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar stars as Arjun, a man on a relentless quest to find his wife, Kayal, who goes missing under suspicious circumstances. In this fast-paced road thriller, set against the rugged backdrop of Azerbaijan, the film keeps audiences on the edge as Arjun encounters constant threats and an unseen enemy determined to stop him.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, known for crafting nail-biting thrillers like Thadam and Thadaiyara Thaakka, the film borrows loosely from the Hollywood classic ‘Breakdown’ while delivering a fresh, adrenaline-fuelled experience.

PVR INOX will also be re-releasing cinema’s greatest hits: Padmavat

Interstellar

Celebrate love with timeless classics While these new releases gear up to keep the audience hooked, the PVR INOX is also bringing back timeless love stories with the rerelease of classics for Valentine's Week.

“Celebrate love with the classics! This Valentine’s Week, experience the magic of romance on the big screen with timeless hits like Dil To Pagal Hai, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Jab We Met, Bareilly Ki Barfi…from February 7 to 14,”

