Valentino Garavani net worth: How wealthy was the Italian fashion designer, known for leading a lavish life?

Valentino Garavani passed away on 19 January in his Rome home. He was 93. The legendary Italian fashion designer breathed his last from natural causes.

Valentino founded his fashion house in 1959 in Rome. What began as a small atelier grew into a global luxury brand. The label expanded into haute couture, ready-to-wear clothing, handbags, shoes, eyewear, perfumes and licensed products sold worldwide.

His designs focused on elegance rather than fast trends. The brand is known for fine tailoring, romantic shapes and the famous “Valentino red”.

Also Read | Who was Valentino Garavani? The Italian master who shaped modern couture

Valentino Garavani used to dress royalty, political leaders and Hollywood stars. His clients included Jacqueline Kennedy, Elizabeth Taylor, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway. His work helped define Italian fashion on the global stage.

Valentino was also known for his deep love for dogs, especially his pugs. They often travelled with him and became part of his public image.

A key reason for his success was his long partnership with Giancarlo Giammetti, who managed the business side. Together, they built a powerful fashion empire and secured Italy’s place among the world’s luxury capitals.

Their romantic relationship ended in the early 1970s. Still, they remained close partners in life and business for over 60 years.

Valentino later had relationships with Bruce Hoeksema and actress Marilù Tolo.

Valentino Garavani received many international honours during his lifetime. These included France’s Legion of Honor and the Medal of the City of Paris.

In Italy, he was seen as a cultural symbol. Many described his influence as second only to the Pope in national importance.

Valentino Garavani Net Worth Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti owned an impressive collection of homes across Rome, London and Paris. They also have properties in Manhattan and Switzerland. He has a famous chateau near Paris with a garden reportedly home to more than a million roses.

Valentino later had relationships with Bruce Hoeksema and actress Marilù Tolo.

Valentino Garavani received many international honours during his lifetime. These included France’s Legion of Honor and the Medal of the City of Paris.

In Italy, he was seen as a cultural symbol. Many described his influence as second only to the Pope in national importance.

Valentino Garavani Net Worth Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti owned an impressive collection of homes across Rome, London and Paris. They also have properties in Manhattan and Switzerland. He has a famous chateau near Paris with a garden reportedly home to more than a million roses.

From the late 1960s to the 1980s, the brand expanded into ready-to-wear and licensing. Valentino launched his first fragrance in 1978 and licensed his name across bags, shoes, eyewear, luggage and accessories.

In 1998, the company was sold for about $300 million and later passed through multiple global owners, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Also Read | Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz net worth

Valentino Garavani had an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion at the time of his death, the publication added. He was widely seen as one of the last great masters of 20th-century haute couture.

“I know what women want. They want to be beautiful,” he once said. In fact, he surrounded himself with beautiful and expensive things.

Valentino Garavani enjoyed a life filled with rare and carefully-chosen luxuries. He owned the TM Blue One, a 152-foot superyacht worth about $15 million. It was designed by Perini Navi with interiors personally styled by Valentino. For travel, he used a Bombardier Global 6000 private jet.