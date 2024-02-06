The food services provided by the Indian Railways in its high-speed Vande Bharat Express trains came under scanner after a passenger found a dead cockroach in his meal.

Also Read: Faster than Rajdhani! Indian Railways to introduce Vande Bharat Sleeper trains by March 2024 The incident came to the fore when a passenger travelling from Rani Kamlapati to Jabalpur Junction on the Rewa Vande Bharat Express train shared the shocking incident of finding the dead insect inside his meal on social media. Notably, Vande Bharat Express trains are known for their luxurious services, high-quality safety and speed. Also Read: Budget 2024: 40,000 rail bogies to be converted to Vande Bharat standards, says Nirmala Sitharaman Taking note of the incident, IRCT responded to the viral post on X and expressed apologies to the passenger for the inconvenience. View Full Image The Bhopal-based doctor share the image of his non-veg meal with cockroach served on Vande Bharat Express. “I was travelling on 1/02/2024 train no. 20173 RKMP to JBP (Vande Bharat Exp) I was traumatized by seeing dead COCKROACH in the food packet given by them," wrote the passenger on his post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Sir, our sincere apology for the experience you had. The matter is viewed seriously, and a hefty penalty has been imposed on the concerned service provider. Moreover, monitoring has been strengthened at the source," commented IRCTC on the social media post.

Along with posting the images of the non-veg meal with a ‘dead cockroach’, the passenger named Dr Shubhendu Keshari also posted the photo of the complaint form he had filled out at Jabalpur station about the unhygienic condition of the food.

There have been multiple incidents of unhygienic food provided by the IRCTC caterer reported earlier as well. In July last year, a Vande Bharat Express passenger shared a picture of a cockroach in the chapatti served in IRCTC meal. Such incidents make it difficult for the IRCTC to improve the perception of their food services among the passengers. The ‘cockroach roti’ incident took place with the passenger travelling from Bhopal to Gwalior. The IRCTC apologised to the passenger on X, formerly Twitter and ensured of initiating an enquiry.

