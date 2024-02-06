Vande Bharat passenger finds dead coackroach in non-veg thali, IRCTC apologises | Photos
Indian Railways imposes hefty penalty on service provider after passenger finds dead cockroach in meal on Vande Bharat Express train.
The food services provided by the Indian Railways in its high-speed Vande Bharat Express trains came under scanner after a passenger found a dead cockroach in his meal.
“Sir, our sincere apology for the experience you had. The matter is viewed seriously, and a hefty penalty has been imposed on the concerned service provider. Moreover, monitoring has been strengthened at the source," commented IRCTC on the social media post.
Along with posting the images of the non-veg meal with a ‘dead cockroach’, the passenger named Dr Shubhendu Keshari also posted the photo of the complaint form he had filled out at Jabalpur station about the unhygienic condition of the food.
There have been multiple incidents of unhygienic food provided by the IRCTC caterer reported earlier as well. In July last year, a Vande Bharat Express passenger shared a picture of a cockroach in the chapatti served in IRCTC meal. Such incidents make it difficult for the IRCTC to improve the perception of their food services among the passengers. The ‘cockroach roti’ incident took place with the passenger travelling from Bhopal to Gwalior. The IRCTC apologised to the passenger on X, formerly Twitter and ensured of initiating an enquiry.
