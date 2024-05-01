Travelling in trains like Vande Bharat is like an experience of leisure. Be it the exterior or the inner beauty, Vande Bharat offers much more than speed and scenic views. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From ministers to actors to bloggers, everyone has given their opinions on travelling through Vande Bharat. People have also reviews the speed of new train with Gatiman Express, Rajdhani Express, Duranto and more. Apart from this, several others even compared the luxury and the new tech features the train offers.

Recently, a woman from Kolkata recently took her first journey on the Vande Bharat and gave negative reviews regarding almost everything. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the traveler, known by the username @epicnephrin_e, after her journey was unsatisfied with the inadequate window shields and average quality of food. She complained that due to inadequate window shields, she had to shield her face with a denim jacket throughout the trip.

On the food she mentioned that it was on par with the average fare found on the Shatabdi. However, she added that the lunch was satisfactory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But she appeared impressed with automatic doors and immaculate washrooms, added with the provision of braille translations for all instructions aboard the train.

Following her tweet, it went viral and netizens started commenting in it with the issues they faced during their travel in Vande Bharat. Until now, the thread has garnered 1.3 million views and 335 comments.

One netizens wrote, “And has the worst overhead luggage shelf. Too narrow and not enough slant to prevent bags from falling down." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another joined and wrote, “Yah faced the same problem, also the food is totally pathetic."

Someone raised the issue AC not working appropriately and called it not worth for money. "AC doesn’t work properly when the speed of the train is increased. Window side seats doesn’t get cool air becos the of overhead luggage space. Middle seats are extremely uncomfortable for even slightly hefty persons. Not worth for money."

One netizen was appeared angry with the inadequate window shields. The social media user wrote, “This window problem is the real horror in these trains. It’s good that Gatiman Express has got good Window Curtains even though it is also a train like Vande Bharat." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!