A routine post-journey cleaning check aboard a Vande Bharat Express turned into an unexpected recovery when railway staff spotted an unattended black bag containing ₹2.11 lakh in Indian currency and cash in three foreign currencies.

According to The Times of India (TOI), the bag belonged to a Singaporean tourist who had accidentally left it behind after deboarding at Varanasi—and quick coordination between cleaning staff and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) ensured every note was returned intact.

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What happened aboard the New Delhi–Varanasi Vande Bharat? The passenger, identified as Singaporean tourist Lim Weng Shang, arrived at Varanasi Junction on Friday aboard train number 22416, the New Delhi–Varanasi Vande Bharat Express.

While getting off the train, the TOI report said, he inadvertently left one of his bags behind inside the coach.

The oversight came to light only after the rake moved to the maintenance yard for routine cleaning and inspection. While checking Coach E1, attendant Anoop Kumar and cleaning staff member Karan Singh noticed the unattended black bag at seat number 35, the report said.

Recognising that it belonged to a passenger, the duo immediately alerted the RPF rather than treating it as ordinary lost property, TOI reported.

How railway officials secured the cash and verified the owner Following the alert, an RPF team led by Sub-Inspector Charan Singh arrived at the maintenance yard to take charge of the bag.

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According to the TOI report, to maintain transparency and establish ownership, the bag was opened and inspected in the presence of Deputy Station Superintendent (Outdoor) Vakil Singh, revealing a substantial stash of cash across four different currencies.

Around the same time, Shang realised his bag was missing and rushed back to Cantt railway station accompanied by his guide. He approached railway officials and shared specific details about the black bag and its contents.

Using those details to match his claim against the recovered bag, officials verified Shang’s identity and questioned him to confirm ownership before handing over all his belongings intact.

What was inside the unattended bag? According to the TOI report, the recovered bag contained cash in four currencies:

Indian currency : ₹ 2,11,000

: 2,11,000 US dollars : $1,000

: $1,000 Sri Lankan currency : 1,22,000 Sri Lankan rupees

: 1,22,000 Sri Lankan rupees Singapore currency: 66 Singapore dollars Varanasi station director Arpit Gupta told the publication on Saturday that the bag and all its contents had been handed back to Shang after completing the verification protocol.

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The Singaporean tourist praised Indian Railways and its personnel for their honesty and swift response after the recovery.

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