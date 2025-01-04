Newly released family drama Vanvaas will soon be available on OTT platforms following a brief theatrical run. The emotional film follows Deepak Tyagi — an elderly man with dementia after he is abandoned in Varanasi by his sons on his birthday. The movie was directed, produced, and written by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios Worldwide. It stars veteran actor Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

“Vanvaas is not just a story--it's a reflection of emotions we often bury deep within ourselves. Playing this character was like peeling back layers of my own understanding of family, honor, and belonging. It's a film that speaks to the soul, and I believe audiences will find a part of their own journey in it,” Patekar said ahead of the theatrical release.

The film mirrors the universal dynamics of familial relationships and the personal sacrifices one makes for their loved ones. The stellar cast also includes Simrat Kaur and Rajpal Yadav.

When and where to watch Vanvaas online?

Details about the OTT release of Vanvaas remain sparse as it completes an underwhelming theatrical run. Recent trends suggest that it is likely to become available online within the next two months — possibly on the Zee5 platform which is part of the same company as Zee Studios Worldwide.

Reception and review of Vanvaas

The film was released in theatres on December 20 — amid frenzy over Pushpa 2: The Rule and the immense popularity of Mufasa: The Lion King. Vanvaas ended its first weekend just above the ₹3 crore mark and concluded its first week with ₹4.5 crore net in India. It continued to remain sidelined as the Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John released on Christmas — with very few screens available in its second week.

Critics have praised the exceptional performances of the cast — especially Patekar for his ‘deeply impactful’ portrayal of an elderly man battling dementia.

