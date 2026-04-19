Varun Chakaravarthy pinpoints KKR's biggest issue in underwhelming IPL 2026; opens up on injuries ‘on the ground’

Inconsistencies in the powerplay and not winning the first six overs have hurt Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), admitted spinner Varun Chakaravarthy on Sunday. In the six matches so far, KKR have lost five while one game against Punjab Kings was washed out. In the team team table, KKR languish at the bottom with just one point.

KKR's IPL 2026 have been hit by injuries even before the tournament began. While Harshit Rana and Akash Deep were ruled out before the first ball was bowled, the three-time champions didn't get Cameron Green the bowler for three games due to minor niggles on the back and a hamstring issue.

To add more to that, Sri Lankan recruit Matheesha Pathirana was also unavailable due to fitness issues. While there are a lot to add in the list of bowling issues, Finn Allen's lean patch added more misery to KKR batting at the top of the order. Chakaravarthy admitted the powerplay phase is where KKR have fallen short.

“I feel the power play in the bowling and batting is where we are losing out. We are staying behind in the game. That’s where we have to focus,” Chakaravarthy told the host broadcaster before the game against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens. Not just Chakaravarthy, head coach Abhishek Nayar too admitted the same later on the day.

Varun Chakaravarthy reveals about fractures Coming after finishing as joint top wicket-taker in T20 World Cup 2026 alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Chakaravarthy's barren runs with the ball also compounded to KKR's problems. He also missed a couple of games after injuring his finger while taking a catch against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Opening up on his form, Chakaravarthy revealed he had a fracture on his left hand. “I feel confident after the last match because the first 4-5 games I was on and off because of certain injuries which happened on the ground. A few fractures in my left hand. It’s still going, I’m still managing, but I’m trying to come back to my rhythm,” he said.

How KKR keeping positive despite no win? Winning not a single game in the first six games can be frustrating sometimes. But Chakaravarthy credits the star-studded support staff for keeping it positive inside the dressing room. “Well, surprisingly, if I have to tell you, the support staff have managed us really well.

“As have the coaches, everyone; they have kept us in good spirits. That’s all we can do. All we have been told is to focus on the controllables, and we can’t control everything,” he added. A lot of team bonding, a lot of sessions. Everyone’s loving each other’s company. I think this is one of the best KKR setups I’ve been a part of. It’s just that the results are not coming our way.”