Vat Savitri 2024: Wishes, muhurat, history to significance; all you need to know
Vat Savitri 2024: Vat Savitri is being celebrated today i.e. on June 6. The festival is a significant Hindu festival and holds deep cultural and spiritual importance among married women. Married women on this day pray for the long life of their husband.