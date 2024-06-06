Vat Savitri 2024: Vat Savitri is being celebrated today i.e. on June 6. The festival is a significant Hindu festival and holds deep cultural and spiritual importance among married women. Married women on this day pray for the long life of their husband.

As per Drik Panchang, Vat Savitri is observed during Jyeshtha Amavasya which is coinciding with Shani Jayanti this year. On this day, women observe Vat Savitri fast and offer prayers seeking the longevity, health, and prosperity of their husbands.

Vat Savitri 2024 Muhurat

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 07:54 PM on Jun 05, 2024

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 06:07 PM on Jun 06, 2024

Vat Savitri History

The name Vat Savitri comes from Savitri who had tricked Lord Yama, the lord of death, and compelled him to return the life of her husband Satyawan. Her unwavering love and determination compelled Yama to grant her wish, thereby symbolizing the power of love and the strength of a woman's devotion, as per reports.

Vat Savitri rituals

On this auspicious day, married women observe a day-long fast, and concludes it in the evening after listening to the Vat Savitri Katha. Throughout the day, women adorn themselves in traditional attire, come together to worship the sacred banyan tree by tying threads around its trunk, and offer their prayers with devotion.

Vat Savitri 2024 Wishes

On this auspicious occasion, may your dreams and aspirations as a couple come true, leading to a future filled with abundance and fulfillment.

Here's to a life filled with laughter, companionship, and shared moments of joy, as you continue to build a beautiful and enduring partnership. Happy Vat Savitri!

Happy Vat Savitri! May the blessings infuse your relationship with harmony, peace, and mutual respect, making every moment spent together a cherished memory.

May the sacred bond of marriage between you and your spouse grow stronger with each passing day, filling your hearts with endless love and understanding.

