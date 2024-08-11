Hello User
Vedanta's Anil Agarwal pens heartfelt birthday wish for his daughter, 'She didn't take a single rupee from me'

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal pens heartfelt birthday wish for his daughter, ‘She didn't take a single rupee from me’

Livemint

  • Priya Agarwal Hebbar is the Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited and the founder of TACO, an animal welfare organization.

Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Group with his daughter. (Photo: X)

In an emotional post on X, Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Group, reflected on his daughter Priya Agarwal Hebbar's upbringing in celebration of her birthday.

He shared that, despite being the youngest, she was never afforded any special privileges. In a post on X, Agarwal wrote, “Maine hamesha apne bachhon ko fighter banna sikhaya. I have mostly been hard on them aur kabhi spoil nahi kiya. My daughter @PriyaAH_Vedanta despite being the younger one was never given any special privileges. We lived in Mayfair and had the resources but she always took the tube or local transport. She has always lived a simple life, remained culturally-rooted and followed the Indian value system despite growing up in different countries. She chose to move to Mumbai and work for several social causes."

He further said, “When she wanted to start her dream project YODA (Youth Organization in Defense of Animals) at the age of 16, she did not take a single rupee from me. She set it up all by herself, raised funds and has been successfully running it. Bezubaan janwaron ke liye woh fully dedicated hai. I see her working really hard and taking on more and more responsibility in the core businesses. She has surprised me with her grit, determination and vision. I know I don't say this enough but Priya you make me really proud. Keep chasing your dreams. I will always have your back."

Priya Agarwal Hebbar is the Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited and the founder of TACO, an animal welfare organization. Additionally, she serves as a non-executive director at Vedanta Limited.

