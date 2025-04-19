Veer Pahariya’s Aston Martin gets chased by stray dog; netizens joke about Sky Force: ‘Gussa nikalne aa gaya’

A viral video featuring a stray dog angrily barking at Veer Pahariya's Aston Martin has captivated social media users, who have made jokes about the situation. 

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated19 Apr 2025, 02:32 PM IST
Netizens claimed the dog was angry because he saw Veer Pahariya's Sky Force.
Netizens claimed the dog was angry because he saw Veer Pahariya’s Sky Force.

Actor Veer Pahariya hit the Mumbai roads in his 3.8 crore red Aston Martin DB11 last week. The actor, driving the car himself, was spotted by several onlookers who flooded social media with his videos.

However, one video caught the most attention – a stray dog chasing the luxury sports car.

In the now-viral video, the stray dog can be seen angrily barking at the Aston Martin while standing in front of it, while the car had stopped at the traffic light.

Also Read | Case registered after comedian Pranit More attacked over jokes on Veer Pahariya

However, what was most interesting was that the dog did not move even after the signal turned green and other cars started moving.

Veer can also be seen trying to drive his car past the dog, but he is forced to maintain a slow speed as the stray dog chases him for a while.

In the viral clip, Veer calmly ignores the dog and refocuses on the road, which actually helps him cross the angry dog.

Watch the viral video here:

Also Read | Sky Force OTT release: When and where to watch action film online

Here's how netizens reacted:

The viral video left the netizens in stitches, who claimed that the dog was angry because he saw Veer Pahariya's Sky Force.

“Sky force ka dekha hoga, gussa nikalne aa gaya,” a social media user quipped.

Some joked that the actor had copied the dog's dance step for the hook in Sky Force. “Step churaya iska aur credit bhi nahi diya isliye pichhe pad gaya.”

“Fan hoga,” said a user.

“Democratic dog hai, usse matlab nahi cab hai ya sports car. Chase karega (It's a democratic dog, it doesn't care if it's a cab or a sports car. It will chase),” added another user.

Also Read | Viral: Kejriwal, wife Sunita dance to Pushpa 2 song at daughter’s engagement

Sky Force

Veer Pahariya debuted with Sky Force opposite Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan. Sky Force was a commercial success, grossing approximately Rs182 crore at the box office.

The movie is available online on Amazon Prime Video.

 

 

 

