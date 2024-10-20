Vegetarian food ‘free from cruelty’: YouTuber’s social media post sparks controversy; netizens say, ‘No need to...’

A viral post by blogger Nalini Unagar, who identifies as a proud vegetarian, sparked a debate on social media about food choices and ethics. Users defended their dietary preferences, arguing that all food choices come with consequences, including the treatment of plants.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published20 Oct 2024, 10:22 AM IST
The comment section was also flooded with over 4.6K comments as the non-vegetarians gathered to defend their choice of food.
The comment section was also flooded with over 4.6K comments as the non-vegetarians gathered to defend their choice of food.(X)

In another online battle between the vegetarians and non-vegetarians, a food blogger's post of her ‘tear, cruelty and guilt’ free plate is going viral on social media. The blogger, Nalini Unagar, also called herself a “Proud Vegetarian”.

In her X post, Nalini shared a picture of her meal consisting of dal and rice and captioned it: “I'm proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty and guilt.”

The post went viral, garnering 3.7 million views. The comment section was also flooded with over 4.6K comments as the non-vegetarians gathered to defend their choice of food.

Also Read | SC lawyers protest against canteen for providing only Navratri menu

Check post here:

Also Read | High vegetable prices make vegetarian thali dearer by 11% from last year

Here is how the netizens reacted:

Several social media users highlighted that the choice of food is personal and no one should find a fault in other's food. Some users also defended being a non-vegetarian as invoking the food chain's reference, while others asked if plants don't feel pain.

“It’s better to approach food from our own health and wellbeing being point of view than as a woke/activist ideology,” a user said.

Another added: “Well, the wrong analogy to a great extent. The food chain is defined and its a choice. Ye extreme Hogya to justify veg eating lol.”

Also Read | Bengaluru woman wants flatmate ‘preferably vegetarian, Hindi speaking’

“You can be proud of your food habits,” a user commented, adding that there is absolutely no need to find fault in other's food. “Each drop of milk you have is actually snatched from its calf. I am not against it as those cows and calves are maintained by someone to make a living. But there is nothing to be proud of being a vegetarian. Be a vegan if you really want to say that you are really worried about tears,” he said.

Another user jibbed, “That's awesome, Nalini Ji ! My plate’s full of veggies too… but let’s not forget, onions shed their own tears from failing to thrive in the soil, rice are just the lifeless bodies of paddies, and those potatoes? They were once .......hopeful little spuds dreaming of becoming fries! Sometimes we make choices, but that doesn’t mean we’re always omniscient or perfect.”

“You still made plants to cry! Please don’t eat anything so that you can’t harm anyone,” a user quipped.

Also Read | Assam CM mandates ‘only vegetarian, satvik food’ at government functions

Another user highlighted that even plants feel pain, and the blogger's post is pointless. “It looks delicious but is it free of tears, cruelty & guilt? Even plants are living beings basics of science, they also cry when they are cut. They grow well when we talk to them, so they have emotions, feelings & brain also. So I don’t get your point at all.”

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Oct 2024, 10:22 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsVegetarian food ‘free from cruelty’: YouTuber’s social media post sparks controversy; netizens say, ‘No need to...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,435.00430.00
      Chennai
      79,441.00430.00
      Delhi
      79,593.00430.00
      Kolkata
      79,445.00430.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.