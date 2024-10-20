Vegetarian food ‘free from cruelty’: YouTuber’s social media post sparks controversy; netizens say, ‘No need to...’

In another online battle between the vegetarians and non-vegetarians, a food blogger's post of her ‘tear, cruelty and guilt’ free plate is going viral on social media. The blogger, Nalini Unagar, also called herself a “Proud Vegetarian”.

In her X post, Nalini shared a picture of her meal consisting of dal and rice and captioned it: “I'm proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty and guilt.”

The post went viral, garnering 3.7 million views. The comment section was also flooded with over 4.6K comments as the non-vegetarians gathered to defend their choice of food.

Here is how the netizens reacted: Several social media users highlighted that the choice of food is personal and no one should find a fault in other's food. Some users also defended being a non-vegetarian as invoking the food chain's reference, while others asked if plants don't feel pain.

“It’s better to approach food from our own health and wellbeing being point of view than as a woke/activist ideology,” a user said.

Another added: “Well, the wrong analogy to a great extent. The food chain is defined and its a choice. Ye extreme Hogya to justify veg eating lol.”

“You can be proud of your food habits,” a user commented, adding that there is absolutely no need to find fault in other's food. “Each drop of milk you have is actually snatched from its calf. I am not against it as those cows and calves are maintained by someone to make a living. But there is nothing to be proud of being a vegetarian. Be a vegan if you really want to say that you are really worried about tears,” he said.

Another user jibbed, “That's awesome, Nalini Ji ! My plate’s full of veggies too… but let’s not forget, onions shed their own tears from failing to thrive in the soil, rice are just the lifeless bodies of paddies, and those potatoes? They were once .......hopeful little spuds dreaming of becoming fries! Sometimes we make choices, but that doesn’t mean we’re always omniscient or perfect.”

“You still made plants to cry! Please don’t eat anything so that you can’t harm anyone,” a user quipped.