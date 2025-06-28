Vegetarian influencer rants about not having enough food options at work; social media reacts

An Indian-origin woman in the United States has complained about the lack of vegetarian food at a workplace lunch.

In a video shared on social media, the woman describes how she was told not to bring her own lunch because it would be provided, only to discover that among the “huge array of sandwiches”, there were no vegetarian options. Her video has gained popularity on social media.

"So many thoughtful options like kosher, halal, even gluten-free," she said in the video. She further stated, “I asked, ‘Where are the vegetarian sandwiches?’ And there was complete silence.” She was later asked to simply “make” a vegetarian sandwich by taking out the meat from a non-vegetarian one.

“That doesn’t make me want to eat a vegetarian sandwich,” she said. “It makes me want to vomit.”

Highlighting the common issues faced by vegetarians across the United States, she said, “Being a vegetarian is not even an afterthought, it’s not even a thought."

She captioned her post saying, “This isn't about yesterday so much as it is about being a vegetarian and never having basic options.” Addressing the misconception about vegetarianism, she wrote, “How many times have I heard... ‘Oh so you're vegetarian, so chicken and fish are OK?"

The woman also suggested a solution for the issue and stated, “How about everything is provided baseline vegetarian, and the meat can be an add-on on the side? Problem solved."

Her coworkers eventually offered to get food for her an hour later, but she had already ordered lunch by then, the post concluded.

Social media users react Several social media users have agreed with the woman's post, while some questioned her.

One of the users wrote, “We always get the short end. On the bright side, I get to come home and eat my own homemade delicious food.”

Another user added, “It is very annoying.. thanks for pointing it out. Vegetarian sandwiches can be so delicious and healthy for everyone.?”

One of the users commented, “I feel like vegetarian should be the norm and then you can add meat and cheese if you want. So much more inclusive that way!”

Calling out the woman, one of the users wrote, “Not true. There's always a vegetarian option.”

Another added, “Not sure where you live but most places have veg sandwiches. Tomatoes Mozzarella Basil and stuff like that. I've never found it a problem.”