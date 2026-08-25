'This is Thailand': Vendor shouts ‘Free Palestine’, asks Israeli tourists to leave his Phuket shop. Watch

A video from Thailand has surfaced online, sparking a debate as a shopkeeper asked tourists from Israel to leave his shop. The vendor also chanted "Free Palestine: while the tourists were heard abusing him in response. The video has now gone viral.

Phuket shopkeeper confronts Israeli tourists In the video, a vendor from Phuket is seen confronting a group of tourists outside his shop. As per a report by Al Jazeera, the tourists were from Israel. The shopkeeper reportedly waved a Palestinian flag, chanting ‘Free Palestine’ before asking the group to leave.

In the viral video, one among the group is spotted abusing the shop owner in reply.

According to Al Jazeera, the shopkeeper said that he was provoked by one of the group. Reportedly, the same tourist was shouting ‘Free Israel’. "This is Thailand, not your land," the vendor also told them.

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The interest in ‘Thailand’ was high on Google during 23-24 August:

View full Image View full Image The interest in ‘Thailand’ was high on Google during 23-24 August ( Google India )

Netizens react The incident has gained mixed reactions from netizens. One among them wrote on X, "He was too nice honestly. I'd have tossed their sh** out the second they walked in. You don't go somewhere else and act like you own the place." "At the end it will be Thailand's loss," a different user mentioned.

What is happening in Gaza The Israel-Palestine conflict continues to cast a shadow over Gaza for a long time now. Despite a ceasefire that took effect in October last year, both sides continue to accuse each other of repeated violations.

The latest escalation came on Monday, when Israeli airstrikes and gunfire killed at least four Palestinians, including two children, according to Gaza health officials and medics, as reported by Reuters.

A 10-year-old girl was reportedly shot while inside her family's tent in Khan Younis, while a four-year-old boy was among those killed in a different strike.

The Israeli military said it was unaware of the reported shooting involving the minor girl and added that one of the strikes targeted a Hamas militant.

More than 1,280 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire began, according to Reuters, quoting health officials in the territory, while Israel claims four of its soldiers have been killed.

On the other hand, Hamas has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement a broader plan by US President Donald Trump to end the Gaza conflict, which includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament.