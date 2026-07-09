'Venice of the East': Internet trolls rain-hit Gurugram as water logging chokes city

Hours of relentless rainfall brought Gurugram to a near standstill on Thursday, with flooded roads, long traffic jams and stranded commuters dominating the city's landscape. As visuals of inundated streets spread across social media, many users sarcastically dubbed the Millennium City the "Venice of the East", while others questioned the state of civic infrastructure in one of India's largest corporate hubs.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for all districts of Delhi and an orange alert for Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut, warning of more heavy rainfall through the day.

Weather Watchers Warn Of More Rain Several weather enthusiasts tracking the monsoon system said the rainfall could intensify over the next few hours.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the main impacts of the recent rainfall in Gurugram? ⌵ The recent rainfall in Gurugram caused widespread waterlogging, severe traffic congestion, and stranded commuters, significantly disrupting daily life and leading to a red alert from the IMD. 2 Why are residents calling Gurugram the 'Venice of the East'? ⌵ Residents sarcastically refer to Gurugram as the 'Venice of the East' due to the city's severe flooding and infrastructure challenges following heavy rainfall, which has led to submerged roads and traffic chaos. 3 How is the local government responding to flooding in Gurugram? ⌵ Local government teams, including the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and police, have been deployed to clear waterlogged roads and manage traffic amid the flooding caused by the heavy rains. 4 Should residents be concerned about structural safety after the balcony collapse in Gurugram? ⌵ Yes, residents should be concerned as the collapse of a balcony in Gurugram has raised alarms about structural safety, prompting demands for a thorough assessment of the affected building. 5 What weather warnings did the IMD issue for Gurugram and surrounding areas? ⌵ The IMD issued a red alert for Delhi and an orange alert for Gurugram and nearby regions, anticipating further heavy rain and warning residents of potential flooding and travel disruptions.

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X user Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya wrote:

"11:55am update

• Consistent rains across Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and east Delhi and is not likely to stop till evening hours.

• Currently its overcast and drizzling in west, central Delhi and Gurgaon. Heavy downpours are restricted to east NCR.

• Fresh feeder bands are forming over north and central Haryana, they can further merge into main cluster of clouds towards late afternoon, rain coverage for west NCR including Gurgaon is dependent on that.

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Next update in afternoon basis latest track of new bands."

Another weather-focused X account, India Skymet Weather, said a low-pressure area embedded within the monsoon trough was moving north of Delhi. It forecast continued heavy rainfall accompanied by intense convective cloud activity, estimating 180 mm to 250 mm of rain over east Delhi, east NCR, Noida, Ghaziabad, Baghpat and Meerut over the next 24 hours.

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'Venice Of The East': Internet Responds As photos and videos of submerged roads circulated online, social media users responded with humour, frustration and criticism.

Reacting to Navdeep Dahiya's update, one user wrote:

"Yup. Persistent and heavy rains in #noida since the morning. Glad it's not the case in #Gurgaon else it would have become the Venice of the East."

Another user joked:

"Visited the new water park in Gurgaon. Zero rides, dirty water, and everyone's trying to leave. Wouldn't recommend. 2/10."

Others criticised the city's infrastructure.

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One post read:

"This is Gurugram. One of the most posh cities in India. A few hours of rain and this is the condition of roads in 2026. What's the point of skyscrapers & luxury apartments if basics can't be fixed? When will India prioritise urgent municipal reforms?"

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Another user claimed:

"Millennium City Gurugram's National Highway caved in with the onset of monsoon rains, leaving citizens stranded in a approx 10 KM long traffic jam. Is this the world class infrastructure we get after paying heavy taxes?"

Actor Raj Babbar also commented on the city's recurring monsoon woes, writing:

“Year after year, Gurugram's the same old story. The king lives in luxury, but for the common man, will the conditions ever change?”

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Waterlogging Brings Traffic To A Crawl The heavy rain led to widespread waterlogging across Gurugram, slowing traffic on several major roads. Key stretches, including the Delhi-Jaipur Highway service lane near Narsinghpur, Basai, Kadipur and Sohna Road, witnessed severe congestion, with several vehicles reportedly breaking down in flooded areas.

According to officials, teams from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the police and other agencies have been deployed to clear waterlogged roads and manage traffic.

Flooding was reported from Sectors 31 and 39, Sheetla Mata Mandir Road, Sector 10A, Pataudi Road, Basai Road, Kadipur and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, among other locations.

The rain-induced disruption also prompted several private companies to advise employees to work from home as authorities continued efforts to restore normalcy.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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