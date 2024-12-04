The final chapter of the Venom trilogy, Venom: The Last Dance (commonly referred to as Venom 3), premiered in theatres on October 25, leaving fans eager to know when they can stream the movie at home.

With Tom Hardy reprising his iconic role as Eddie Brock/Venom, this film serves as an emotional conclusion to the franchise, diving deep into the complex relationship between Eddie and Venom.

Venom 3 explores Eddie Brock and Venom’s turbulent bond, highlighting themes of loyalty, redemption and personal sacrifice. The movie pits the duo against Knull, the god of symbiotes, in their toughest battle yet.

Tom Hardy’s powerful performance captures both Eddie’s vulnerability and Venom’s ferocity, concluding a memorable and poignant farewell for fans who have followed the series since its inception.

In the film’s climactic ending, Venom sacrifices himself by dissolving in acid to destroy the Codex, a device that Knull needs to escape. The post-credits scene teases Venom’s possible survival, leaving room for future Spider-Man Universe stories.

Venom 3 OTT Release in India Sony’s theatrical releases generally follow a structured timeline, and Venom 3 is no exception. After an exclusive theatrical run, the movie will arrive on digital platforms like Amazon for rental or purchase before debuting on streaming services.

As part of Sony’s licensing agreement with Netflix, Venom 3 is expected to stream on Netflix in India by early 2025, likely around February, as per Dexerto.

After its run on Netflix, the movie may also become available on Disney+ Hotstar in India through Sony’s secondary licensing deal. However, due to staggered release agreements, this is unlikely to happen before late 2026.

How to watch Venom 1 and 2? Both Venom 1 and 2 (Venom: Let There Be Carnage) are available on Netflix. However, the movies are also available on other OTT platforms in India. Venom 1 (2018) is streaming on JioCinema, SonyLIV and ZEE5 for rent.