Venomous copperhead snake found near Germany's World Cup camp, players on alert

Germany's footballers are dealing with an unusual concern during the FIFA World Cup—one that has little to do with tactics, opponents or injuries.

According to reports, players at Germany's base camp in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, recently spotted a snake near their training area, prompting concerns after they were informed that the reptile was venomous.

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich spoke about the incident, while the BBC reported that similar concerns have also surfaced among the Swiss and Norwegian teams participating in the tournament.

'What Might Be Hiding In The Grass'

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What type of snake was found near Germany's World Cup camp? ⌵ A venomous copperhead snake was found near Germany's training area in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. 2 Why are Germany's players concerned about the copperhead snakes? ⌵ Players are concerned because they learned that copperhead snakes are venomous and can pose a serious danger if bitten, requiring immediate medical attention. 3 How did the discovery of the snake affect the players' preparations for the World Cup? ⌵ The discovery of the snake caused players to exercise greater caution and changed their mindset, making them more aware of their surroundings during training. 4 Should teams take precautions against local wildlife during the World Cup? ⌵ Yes, teams like Switzerland have already marked areas as 'snake areas' to ensure the safety of their players during the tournament. 5 What have other teams reported regarding wildlife concerns at the World Cup? ⌵ Teams like Switzerland and Norway have also discussed concerns regarding the presence of copperhead snakes in the North Carolina region.

Kimmich said the experience has added a new dimension to tournament preparations.

"In Germany, you worry about tactics, injuries, and your next opponent. Here, you also have to think about what might be hiding in the grass," Kimmich was quoted as saying.

According to the BBC, the snake encountered by Germany's players was a copperhead, a venomous species commonly found in North Carolina.

The report also noted that Switzerland had taken precautions before the tournament.

"The Swiss marked a certain area, external in their San Diego camp, as a 'snake area' before the tournament," it reported.

'It Stops Being Funny Very Quickly' While the initial sighting may have surprised players, Kimmich said the mood changed once they learned the snake could pose a real danger.

"We saw a snake yesterday, we were told it was venomous. If you get bitten, you have to go to the hospital. I don't think you'll die, but it's certainly dangerous. I have the feeling that if you step on a snake like that, it can end badly," he said.

The Germany captain added that the team is now exercising greater caution around wildlife.

"That's why we're trying to keep our distance from animals here. I have respect for the people here. In Germany, I have the feeling there aren't so many dangerous animals," he added.

Kimmich later explained how the discovery had affected players' mindset around the camp.

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"Once you hear what kind of snake it is and what can happen if you're bitten, it stops being funny very quickly," Kimmich said.

"We're here trying to prepare for the biggest tournament in football, and suddenly players are looking at the ground before every step they take."

Other Teams Share Similar Concerns Germany is not the only team to have encountered concerns about local wildlife.

The BBC reported that members of the Swiss and Norwegian camps have also discussed the presence of copperhead snakes in the region.

Norway captain Kristian Thorstvedt admitted he was less than thrilled after learning that the species is commonly found in North Carolina.

"I'm not happy at all to hear that," Thorstvedt said.

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Germany's Campaign Underway Despite the unusual distraction, Germany have made a strong start to their World Cup campaign.

The four-time champions opened the tournament with a commanding 7-1 victory over debutants Curacao and will next face Ivory Coast on June 21.

For now, however, the focus is not solely on football.

As players continue their preparations, many appear to be paying closer attention to their surroundings—particularly the grass around the training ground.