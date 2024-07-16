Venus Williams did not stand up, clap when Prince Harry got Pat Tillman Award at ESPY 2024; netizens react

Royal Family fans noticed Venus Williams did not stand up or clap for Prince Harry at the ESPY 2024, where he received the Pat Tillman Award. Serena Williams, Venus' sister, Serena, is a friend of Meghan Markle.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published16 Jul 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Venus Williams did not stand up, clap when Prince Harry got Pat Tillman Award at ESPY 2024; netizens react
Venus Williams did not stand up, clap when Prince Harry got Pat Tillman Award at ESPY 2024; netizens react(Screengrab from YouTube/ESPN)

Royal Family fans have reacted strongly to a video that appears to show Prince Harry being ignored by Venus Williams at the ESPY 2024. Royal watchers on X (formerly Twitter) noted that Venus Williams did not stand or clap for Prince Harry when he received his Pat Tillman Award at the Los Angeles ceremony.

Venus Williams did not stand or clap for Prince Harry when he received his Pat Tillman Award at the Los Angeles ceremony.

Venus, a legendary tennis star herself, is the sister of tennis icon Serena Williams. Meghan Markle has been friends with her elder sister, Serena, for the last 10 years. Serena hosted the event and made a comment that some found to be a dig at the Sussexes.

Also Read | Prince Harry: Another explosive TV interview? Duke of Sussex to reveal…

“Please, Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight, because this is my night,” Serena said.

Now, her sister is seen neither standing up nor clapping as Harry goes to the stage. The Duke of Sussex accepted an award named after Pat Tillman, an NFL player who left his football career to join the army after 9/11. Harry accepted the award even after he had been requested by Tillman's mother and several veterans to decline it.

Also Read | Harry will return to UK on a permanent basis, but alone: Expert

In a YouTube video shared by ESPN, Harry can be seen running to the stage to collect his award. While his wife and most of the crowd applauded, Venus remained seated and did not clap. Many other members of the audience gave Harry a standing ovation. Later, Venus was seen standing next to Meghan as Harry gave his speech.

Netizens react

Several social media users pointed out how Venus behaved.

“Venus Williams has the right attitude,” wrote one social media user.

Also Read | ‘Difficult’ Meghan keeps Harry away from friends in UK

“Shame on you ESPN to give Harry this award despite Mary Tillman lament. Harry did not deserve this award he was a sheltered soldier never faces frontline or combat. Pictures you see were exercises. He did nothing for the veterans, he is the patron of Invictus. Sad night. Megan and Serena Williams and their Archewell foundation bought this award,” wrote another.

“ESPN shame on you. I would rather a real American veteran hero got this award,” came from another.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 12:19 PM IST
HomeNewstrendsVenus Williams did not stand up, clap when Prince Harry got Pat Tillman Award at ESPY 2024; netizens react

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

168.25
12:20 PM | 16 JUL 2024
1.45 (0.87%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

323.85
12:20 PM | 16 JUL 2024
1.3 (0.4%)

ICICI Bank

1,240.05
12:20 PM | 16 JUL 2024
9.8 (0.8%)

Coal India

513.75
12:20 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (3.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

1,050.00
12:11 PM | 16 JUL 2024
67.45 (6.86%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

82.20
12:11 PM | 16 JUL 2024
5.1 (6.61%)

Sunteck Realty

643.95
12:11 PM | 16 JUL 2024
36.45 (6%)

JM Financial

100.63
12:11 PM | 16 JUL 2024
5.6 (5.89%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.00-453.00
    Chennai
    74,755.00928.00
    Delhi
    75,266.001,294.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.001,002.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue