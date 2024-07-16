Venus Williams did not stand up, clap when Prince Harry got Pat Tillman Award at ESPY 2024; netizens react

Royal Family fans have reacted strongly to a video that appears to show Prince Harry being ignored by Venus Williams at the ESPY 2024. Royal watchers on X (formerly Twitter) noted that Venus Williams did not stand or clap for Prince Harry when he received his Pat Tillman Award at the Los Angeles ceremony.

Venus, a legendary tennis star herself, is the sister of tennis icon Serena Williams. Meghan Markle has been friends with her elder sister, Serena, for the last 10 years. Serena hosted the event and made a comment that some found to be a dig at the Sussexes.

“Please, Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight, because this is my night,” Serena said.

Now, her sister is seen neither standing up nor clapping as Harry goes to the stage. The Duke of Sussex accepted an award named after Pat Tillman, an NFL player who left his football career to join the army after 9/11. Harry accepted the award even after he had been requested by Tillman's mother and several veterans to decline it.

In a YouTube video shared by ESPN, Harry can be seen running to the stage to collect his award. While his wife and most of the crowd applauded, Venus remained seated and did not clap. Many other members of the audience gave Harry a standing ovation. Later, Venus was seen standing next to Meghan as Harry gave his speech.

Netizens react Several social media users pointed out how Venus behaved.

“Venus Williams has the right attitude,” wrote one social media user.

“Shame on you ESPN to give Harry this award despite Mary Tillman lament. Harry did not deserve this award he was a sheltered soldier never faces frontline or combat. Pictures you see were exercises. He did nothing for the veterans, he is the patron of Invictus. Sad night. Megan and Serena Williams and their Archewell foundation bought this award,” wrote another.