Verity trailer: Dakota Johnson gets pulled into Anne Hathaway's dark world of secrets

The trailer for Verity, starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, has generated strong reactions online, with fans praising its unsettling tone, casting and adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling psychological thriller.
Hathaway plays Verity Crawford, a successful author who is left unable to complete her bestselling book series following a personal tragedy. Johnson stars as Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who is hired to finish Verity’s work.
Lowen moves into the Crawford family’s remote estate to work on the unfinished books. However, while staying at the property, she discovers what appear to be Verity’s autobiographical notes, including manuscripts that were never intended to be read.
The material reveals disturbing details and forces Lowen to question what she knows about the celebrated author and the family around her.
The trailer has particularly attracted attention for leaning into the story’s horror and psychological elements. One viewer wrote, “I like that they leaned into the horror side of this book. I'm freaking SAT! (sic)”
Another fan praised Hathaway’s presence, saying, “Anne Hathaway is on an insane generational run this year. What a booked and amazing actress (sic)”
Johnson’s casting as Lowen also received approval, with one viewer writing, “I love how this is the complete opposite the teaser trailer, showing more of the story and characters. Dakota Johnson is the perfect fit for Lowen, as I hoped (sic).”
Others felt the trailer closely matched their expectations from the novel. “It’s almost exactly how I pictured it in the book. Looking forward to seeing more (sic),” one reaction read.
The film is based on Hoover’s 2018 psychological romantic thriller Verity, which follows Lowen after she is recruited to complete a bestselling series when Verity is unable to continue following an accident. The novel combines suspense and psychological tension with themes of obsession, deception and the uncertain boundary between truth and fiction.
Fans also highlighted the film’s central trio, with one reaction saying, “Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson & Josh Hartnett are gonna be incredible in Verity which has insane twists! (sic)”
Another viewer summed up Hathaway’s darker turn with the comment, “Anne Hathaway saw this script and decided to choose psychological violence (sic).”
With its trailer revealing more of the story while maintaining the mystery surrounding Verity’s manuscripts, the adaptation is now drawing attention from both Hoover’s readers and audiences looking for a psychological thriller.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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