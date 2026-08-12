Verity trailer: Dakota Johnson gets pulled into Anne Hathaway's dark world of secrets

The trailer for Verity, starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, has generated strong reactions online, with fans praising its unsettling tone, casting and adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling psychological thriller.
Hathaway plays Verity Crawford, a successful author who is left unable to complete her bestselling book series following a personal tragedy. Johnson stars as Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who is hired to finish Verity’s work.
Lowen moves into the Crawford family’s remote estate to work on the unfinished books. However, while staying at the property, she discovers what appear to be Verity’s autobiographical notes, including manuscripts that were never intended to be read.
The material reveals disturbing details and forces Lowen to question what she knows about the celebrated author and the family around her.
The trailer has particularly attracted attention for leaning into the story’s horror and psychological elements. One viewer wrote, “I like that they leaned into the horror side of this book. I'm freaking SAT! (sic)”
Another fan praised Hathaway’s presence, saying, “Anne Hathaway is on an insane generational run this year. What a booked and amazing actress (sic)”
Johnson’s casting as Lowen also received approval, with one viewer writing, “I love how this is the complete opposite the teaser trailer, showing more of the story and characters. Dakota Johnson is the perfect fit for Lowen, as I hoped (sic).”
Others felt the trailer closely matched their expectations from the novel. “It’s almost exactly how I pictured it in the book. Looking forward to seeing more (sic),” one reaction read.
The film is based on Hoover’s 2018 psychological romantic thriller Verity, which follows Lowen after she is recruited to complete a bestselling series when Verity is unable to continue following an accident. The novel combines suspense and psychological tension with themes of obsession, deception and the uncertain boundary between truth and fiction.
Fans also highlighted the film’s central trio, with one reaction saying, “Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson & Josh Hartnett are gonna be incredible in Verity which has insane twists! (sic)”
Another viewer summed up Hathaway’s darker turn with the comment, “Anne Hathaway saw this script and decided to choose psychological violence (sic).”
With its trailer revealing more of the story while maintaining the mystery surrounding Verity’s manuscripts, the adaptation is now drawing attention from both Hoover’s readers and audiences looking for a psychological thriller.