Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Vettaiyan BO Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan starrer earns 26 crore on Saturday

Vettaiyan BO Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan starrer earns ₹26 crore on Saturday

Livemint

Vettaiyan box office collection Day 3: The Hunter has accumulated a total of 81.8 crore at the box office in its first three days, with significant earnings on Saturday.

Vettaiyan box office Day 3

Vettaiyan box office collection Day 3: Superstars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Vettaiyan: The Hunter’ has earned around 81.8 crore since its opening day on Thursday for all languages.

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned around 26 crore on the third day of its release on Saturday, while on Friday, it grossed 24 crore.

Vettaiyan had performed very well at the box office on its opening day and had earned 31.7 crore.

As of now, the early estimates show that Vettaiyan earned around 1.42 crore on its fourth day on Sunday.

Vettaiyan box office Day 3: Language-wise Saturday collection

The movie earned 22.75 crore in Tamil, while its Telugu variant grossed 2.65 crore on the 3rd day of its release.

In Hindi, ‘Vettaiyan’ has earned just 65,00,000 while in Kannada, the movie earned 5,00,000.

Vettaiyan: The Hunter - Theater Occupancy

Vettaiyan had an overall 63.81 per cent Tamil occupancy on Saturday, with the night show having the highest occupancy at 75.34%.

Vettaiyan: The Hunter - Cast and story line

Helmed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, the star-studded film ensemble includes Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami.

The movie revolves around justice for the rape and murder of a woman. Superstar Rajinikanth is playing the cop who battles for extrajudicial killings as he proclaims, "It's not wrong for the police to take the law into their own hands when injustice occurs, rather than remaining silent."

However, in Vettaiyan, Amitabh Bachchan plays a character named Sathyadev. In the film, his dialogue, "Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried," indicates his opposition to encounter killings.

'Vettaiyan' marks Lyca Productions' thirtieth venture and serves as Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Tamil cinema.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.