Vettaiyan Box Office collection Day 10: Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan starrer mints ₹4.25 crores; sees 38% uptick

Vettaiyan Box Office collection Day 10: The Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Vettaiyan minted a net collection of ₹4.25 crore across India. This figure marks an uptick of roughly 38 per cent, as compared to ₹2.6 crore earnings on Day 9.

Vettaiyan collection The Kollywood movie, released ahead of Dussehra on October 10, witnessed massive earnings in the following weekend. It earned ₹26.75 crore net on Saturday and ₹22.3 crore net on Sunday, after its release.

The action thriller also performed well during its first seven days at the box office, raking a net total of ₹122.15 crore. Although Vettaiyan has been eyeing a ₹300 crore milestone, it fell short by over 50 per cent, showed data by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Vettaiyan movie occupancy In addition to an increase in the earnings, Vettaiyan also witnessed an uptick in the movie occupancy. The action thriller registered an overall 26.60 per cent Tamil occupancy as of Day 10. This time, Chennai theatres had the highest occupancy of 34 per cent, as compared to Pondicherry, which had been raking high in terms of occupancy, for the previous days.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore and Trichy trailed behind with 30 per cent and 36 per cent occupancy, respectively. Speaking of metro cities, the NCR had an overall occupancy of 9.67 per cent, the lowest compared to other metros such as Mumbai, which saw 16.50 per cent occupancy across all shows.

Vettaiyan movie After dealing with an intense subject in Jai Bhim, Director TJ Gnanavel takes a different turn for Vettaiyan. The plot focuses on an encounter specialist who undergoes a series of ordeals when he investigates an educational scam.

Alongside Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, Vettaiyan also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles.

Vettaiyan brings icons back after 33 years The Kollywood action becomes iconic in bringing Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan back together on the big screen after 33 years, allotting significant screen time.

The first 30 minutes of Vettaiyan has Rajnikanth in the spotlight. Soon after, it turns into a fast-paced investigative thriller as the movie continues.

The two icons last appeared in the 1991 action-drama Hum.