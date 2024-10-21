Vettaiyan Box Office collection Day 11: Rajnikanth-Bachchan film continues winning streak, mints ₹5 crore

Vettaiyan Box Office collection Day 11: Vettaiyan has grossed 129.25 crore in its first ten days, earning 5 crore on Day 11. The film's performance has improved, particularly in Chennai and Bengaluru.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published21 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Vettaiyan Box Office collection Day 11: Rajnikanth-Bachchan film continues winning streak, mints <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 crore
Vettaiyan Box Office collection Day 11: Rajnikanth-Bachchan film continues winning streak, mints ₹5 crore(X)

Vettaiyan Box Office collection Day 11: Following a net earning of 129.25 crore within the first ten days of its release, the Rajnikanth-Amitabh Bachchan starrer continued on its winning streak.

On the eleventh day, the Kollywood action thriller earned 5 crore, which is significantly higher than its earnings on Day 9 and Day 10. Vettaiyan saw an uptick of at least 10 per cent on October 20, as compared to the 4.5 crore earning on October 19 (Day 9), reported industry tracker Sacnilk.

Vettaiyan collection

Although Vettaiyan earned 122.15 crore in the first week, it has yet to hit the 300 crore milestone. However, fans have been elated about the movie ever since its release on October 10, just ahead of the Dussehra weekend.

Also Read | Vettaiyan BO collection Day 10: Rajnikanth, Bachchan film mints ₹4.25 cr

Vettaiyan occupancy

Vettaiyan's rise in earnings can be attributed to the increasing occupancies for the Tamil version of the movie in cities like Chennai and Bengaluru. Chennai witnessed an occupancy of 38.75 per cent across all the shows, while Bengaluru's occupancy stood at 20.75 per cent.

Occupancies for the Hindi version of the movie were not far behind, as theatres across Jaipur and Lucknow recorded high occupancies of 23.67 per cent and 21 per cent.

Vettaiyan movie

In addition to a thrilling plot that revolves around justice for the rape and murder of a woman, Vettaiyan also offers the public an opportunity to watch legends Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan share the screen together.

Also Read | Vettaiyan BO collection Day 9: Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan film mints ₹2.65 cr

The two icons last appeared in the 1991 action-drama Hum. The first 30 minutes of Vettaiyan has Rajnikanth in the spotlight. As the plot develops, the movie becomes a fast-paced investigative thriller.

‘Justice delayed is justice denied…’

Superstar Rajinikanth plays the cop who battles for extrajudicial killings as he proclaims, “It's not wrong for the police to take the law into their own hands when injustice occurs, rather than remaining silent.”

Also Read | Vettaiyan BO collection Day 1: Rajinikanth-Bachchan’s movie earns ₹30 crore

Amitabh Bachchan plays Sathyadev. In the film, his dialogue, “Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried,” indicates his opposition to encounter killings.

(Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsVettaiyan Box Office collection Day 11: Rajnikanth-Bachchan film continues winning streak, mints ₹5 crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    552.25
    11:50 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    3.55 (0.65%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    246.95
    11:50 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -1.05 (-0.42%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    129.75
    11:49 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.65 (-2%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.20
    11:50 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.1 (-0.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,699.55
    11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    11.55 (0.68%)

    JM Financial share price

    159.25
    11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    0.55 (0.35%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,859.75
    11:39 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    2.55 (0.14%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    229.25
    11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.75 (-1.19%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Tata Consumer share price

    1,005.45
    11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -89.2 (-8.15%)

    Jindal Saw share price

    340.05
    11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -25.3 (-6.92%)

    Aether Industries share price

    869.70
    11:39 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -55.9 (-6.04%)

    Jindal Stainless share price

    699.50
    11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -43.3 (-5.83%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,303.90
    11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    114.25 (9.6%)

    Tata Investment Corporation share price

    7,226.50
    11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    411.9 (6.04%)

    CRISIL share price

    4,970.25
    11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    264.75 (5.63%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,643.40
    11:39 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    78.1 (4.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,425.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,431.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,583.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,435.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.