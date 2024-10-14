Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan starrer earns ₹22 crore on Sunday

Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan starrer earns 22 crore on Sunday

Livemint
Updated14 Oct 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Vettaiyan box office Day 4
Vettaiyan box office Day 4(X)

Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer action drama is performing well at the box office. The movie earned an estimated 22.25 crore on Sunday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie witnessed a slight drop in its Sunday earnings compared to 26.75 crore earned on Saturday.

The total box office collection (India Net) of Vettaiyan after the fourth day remained at 104.8 crore, according to Sacnilk. Here's the detailed report on Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 4.

Vettaiyan Box Office Collection day 4

The movie earned an estimated 22.25 crore on Monday after registering a 16.45% drop in its collection from the previous day. On Sunday, the movie had an overall 57.25% Tamil occupancy. The movie received a lukewarm reaction from the Hindi-speaking audience, as the movie's Hindi occupancy remained at 19.75%on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

Helmed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, the star-studded film also ensemble included Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami.

In Vettaiyan, Amitabh plays a character named Sathyadev. In the film, his dialogue, "Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried," indicates his opposition to encounter killings.

'Vettaiyan' marks Lyca Productions' thirtieth venture and serves as Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Tamil cinema. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsVettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan starrer earns ₹22 crore on Sunday

