Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer action drama is performing well at the box office. The movie earned an estimated ₹22.25 crore on Sunday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie witnessed a slight drop in its Sunday earnings compared to ₹26.75 crore earned on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total box office collection (India Net) of Vettaiyan after the fourth day remained at ₹104.8 crore, according to Sacnilk. Here's the detailed report on Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 4.

Vettaiyan Box Office Collection day 4 The movie earned an estimated ₹22.25 crore on Monday after registering a 16.45% drop in its collection from the previous day. On Sunday, the movie had an overall 57.25% Tamil occupancy. The movie received a lukewarm reaction from the Hindi-speaking audience, as the movie's Hindi occupancy remained at 19.75%on Sunday, October 13, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Helmed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, the star-studded film also ensemble included Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami.

In Vettaiyan, Amitabh plays a character named Sathyadev. In the film, his dialogue, "Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried," indicates his opposition to encounter killings.