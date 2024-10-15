Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth- Amitabh Bachchan’s movie earns ₹110 crore in 5 days across India

  Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan has captivated audiences since its release on October 10, earning 110 crore across India in just five days. Released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam

Updated15 Oct 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth's movie earns ₹110 crore in 5 days across India
Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth’s movie earns ₹110 crore in 5 days across India(X)

Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth’s latest film Vettaiyan has been creating waves at the box office since its release on October 10. The multilingual film, available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, crossed the 100 crore mark in just four days. However, following its strong performance over the festive weekend, the film experienced a decline in collections on Monday.

In its first five days, Vettaiyan has earned a total of 110 crore across all languages in India. The film opened with a strong 31.7 crore on Thursday, including 27.75 crore from the Tamil version alone. However, collections dipped on Friday to 24 crore, marking a 24.29 percent drop. The film bounced back slightly on Saturday with 26.75 crore, reflecting an 11.46 percent growth. On Sunday, earnings dropped again to 22.3 crore, down by 16.64 percent from the previous day. By Monday, the film saw a significant decline, collecting just 5.25 crore according to early estimates. Despite the fluctuations, Vettaiyan has maintained a solid overall performance at the box office.

Day 5 Box Office Performance

According to data from Sacnilk.com, Vettaiyan earned approximately 5.25 crore on its first Monday (Day 5), bringing the total net collection to 110 crore in India. The movie saw mixed audience occupancy across different languages on Monday: 22.58 percent in Tamil, 17.82 percent in Telugu, and 8.30 percent in Hindi theatres.

About Vettaiyan

Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, the film follows a police officer known for using unconventional methods to crack cases. His investigation into a drug trade leads him to uncover a series of interrelated crimes. Vettaiyan features a stellar ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, and Rana Daggubati.

The music for the film was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. One of the film’s tracks, Manasilaayo, featuring Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier, became a viral hit before the movie’s release. Reports suggest that Vettaiyan was produced with a budget of 160 crore.

Despite the drop in weekday collections, Vettaiyan remains a strong contender at the box office, thanks to its star power and festive season buzz.

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsVettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth- Amitabh Bachchan’s movie earns ₹110 crore in 5 days across India

