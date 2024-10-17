Vettaiyan Box Office collection Day 7: Rajinikanth film mints ₹114.65 crore even as numbers plunge for 3rd day in a row

Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 7: The ticket prices for the Kollywood film in Telangana will drop from October 18, with 200 for multiplexes and 110 for district screens. Check full box office numbers here.

Fareha Naaz
Published17 Oct 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Vettaiyan Box Office collection Day 7: Starting from October 18, Vettaiyan's ticket prices in Telangana will be <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 in multiplexes and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>110 in districts.
Vettaiyan Box Office collection Day 7: Starting from October 18, Vettaiyan’s ticket prices in Telangana will be ₹200 in multiplexes and ₹110 in districts.(Screengrab @Trailer)

Vettaiyan Box Office collection Day 7: The Kollywood film starring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan witnessed significant plunge in its collection for the third day in a row. On October 16, the film raked in 4.3 crore net in India.

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Vettaiyan raked in 114.65 crore net during its first seven-day run in theatres. 

Considering worldwide box office business, the latest Rajinikanth film crossed 275 crore mark on Wednesday, that is in its first week. 

The film, eyeing the 300 crore milestone, registered a 23.21 per cent drop in its collection on October 16.

Also Read | Vettaiyan Day 6 BO collection: Rajinikanth starrer earns only ₹4.25 crore

The film debuted with a massive 77.90 crore collection on Day 1, Thursday. It raked in 26.75 crore net on Saturday and 22.3 crore net on Sunday, taking its first weekend total to 49.05 crore net. 

The action thriller registered an overall 19.34 per cent Tamil and 14 per cent Telugu occupancy on Day 7. Pondicherry recorded 30.67 per cent Tamil occupancy, the highest among all major cities, according to Sacnilk report. Meanwhile, Chennai and Trichy trailed with 27 per cent and 23 per cent occupancy. Vizag-Visakhapatnam recorded 18.67 per cent Telugu occupancy, the highest among all major cities.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan made a major announcement about ticket price cuts on Wednesday. 

Taking to X, he wrote, “After achieving breakeven, #Vettaiyan ticket prices reduced. Unlike normal star movie tickets, which never reduce its price because of not achieving breakeven forever.”

Also Read | Vettaiyan BO Day 4: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan starrer earns ₹22 crore

The film's distributors decided to slash the ticket prices for the film in Telangana from October 18. Thus, TJ Gnanavel directorial film will be available in multiplexes at a ticket price of 200, at 150 in city single screens and at 110 in district single screens.

Also Read | What to watch this week: ‘Vettaiyan’, ‘Stree 2’

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, in a social media post on X, said, “In New Zealand, #Vettaiyan finishes the 1st week at No.8 - NZ$66,683 [ 0.35 Crs].” In another post, he wrote, “In Australia 🇦🇺, #Vettaiyan finishes the 1st week at No.5 - A$643,141 [ 3.60 Crs].”

Vettaiyan's star cast also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Dushara Vijayan in key roles. 

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 09:56 AM IST
