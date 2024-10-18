Vettaiyan Box Office collection Day 8: Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan film earns ₹3.15 cr, despite drop in collections

Vettaiyan Box Office collection Day 8: The Kollywood film earns 3.15 crore, with total net earnings reaching over 100 crore.

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Vettaiyan Box Office collection Day 8: Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan film earns <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.15 crore, despite series of dips
Vettaiyan Box Office collection Day 8: Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan film earns ₹3.15 crore, despite series of dips(X)

Vettaiyan Box Office collection Day 8: The Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Vettaiyan earned a net income of 3.15 crore, reported industry tracker Sacnilk.com.

The Kollywood film performed well during its first seven days at the box office, raking a net total of 118.95 crore. However, with a 300 crore milestone in sight, Vettaiyan has seen a substantial drop in earnings since day five of its release.

Vettaiyan collection

The film earned a massive 49.05 on its first weekend after releasing on Thursday, October 10. It raked in 26.75 crore net on Saturday and 22.3 crore net on Sunday.

Also Read | Vettaiyan BO collection Day 1: Rajinikanth-Bachchan’s movie earns ₹30 crore

Vettaiyan movie occupancy

The action thriller registered an overall 16.79 per cent Tamil occupancy as of Day 8. Surprisingly, occupancy in Pondicherry stood out, as it recorded the highest occupancy of 28.25 per cent.

Also Read | Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth’s movie earns ₹110 crore

Meanwhile, Kochi and Trichy trailed behind with 24.25 per cent and 27.75 per cent occupancy. Speaking of metro cities, Mumbai had an overall occupancy of 11 per cent, the lowest compared to other metros such as Bangalore and Chennai.

Vettaiyan movie

Directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, Vettaiyan focuses on an encounter specialist who undergoes a series of ordeals when he investigates an educational scam. Alongside Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, Vettaiyan also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles.

Rajnikanth and Bachchan together after 33 years

The biggest highlight of theVettaiyan movie is bringing Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan back together on the big screen after 33 years. The two icons last appeared in the 1991 action-drama Hum.

Also Read | Vettaiyan Box Office collection Day 7: Rajinikanth film mints ₹114.65 crore

Earlier, Bachchan and Rajnikanth collaborated on Andhaa Kaanoon (1983) and Geraftaar (1985), where Rajinikanth either made cameo appearances or played supporting parts. Against such a backdrop, Vettaiyan provides cinema buffs with an opportunity to see both legends share significant screen time.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsVettaiyan Box Office collection Day 8: Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan film earns ₹3.15 cr, despite drop in collections

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    550.50
    01:14 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    21.7 (4.1%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.75
    01:14 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    3.4 (2.23%)

    Tata Power share price

    454.55
    01:13 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    4.5 (1%)

    Tata Motors share price

    914.20
    01:14 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    22.5 (2.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    991.45
    01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    61.15 (6.57%)

    Anand Rathi Wealth share price

    4,265.80
    01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    193.6 (4.75%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    231.60
    01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.5 (2.89%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,968.50
    01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    29.6 (1.53%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    657.10
    01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -64.25 (-8.91%)

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,014.20
    01:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -387.3 (-6.05%)

    Infosys share price

    1,880.10
    01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -89.4 (-4.54%)

    Timken India share price

    3,660.55
    01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -144.7 (-3.8%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,625.15
    01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    384.8 (9.07%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    991.45
    01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    61.15 (6.57%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,194.20
    01:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    69.7 (6.2%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,193.80
    01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    61.65 (5.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.