Vettaiyan Box Office collection Day 8: Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan film earns ₹3.15 cr, despite drop in collections

Vettaiyan Box Office collection Day 8: The Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Vettaiyan earned a net income of ₹3.15 crore, reported industry tracker Sacnilk.com.

The Kollywood film performed well during its first seven days at the box office, raking a net total of ₹118.95 crore. However, with a ₹300 crore milestone in sight, Vettaiyan has seen a substantial drop in earnings since day five of its release.

Vettaiyan collection The film earned a massive ₹49.05 on its first weekend after releasing on Thursday, October 10. It raked in ₹26.75 crore net on Saturday and ₹22.3 crore net on Sunday.

Vettaiyan movie occupancy The action thriller registered an overall 16.79 per cent Tamil occupancy as of Day 8. Surprisingly, occupancy in Pondicherry stood out, as it recorded the highest occupancy of 28.25 per cent.

Meanwhile, Kochi and Trichy trailed behind with 24.25 per cent and 27.75 per cent occupancy. Speaking of metro cities, Mumbai had an overall occupancy of 11 per cent, the lowest compared to other metros such as Bangalore and Chennai.

Vettaiyan movie Directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, Vettaiyan focuses on an encounter specialist who undergoes a series of ordeals when he investigates an educational scam. Alongside Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, Vettaiyan also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles.

Rajnikanth and Bachchan together after 33 years The biggest highlight of theVettaiyan movie is bringing Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan back together on the big screen after 33 years. The two icons last appeared in the 1991 action-drama Hum.