Vicky Vidya Box Office collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer comedy movie 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala' raked in Rs5 crore net on its opening day, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Apart from lead actors, Vicky Vidya's star cast features Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania and Archana Puran Singh in key roles.

The auspicious occasion of Navami Navaratri witnessed mini-clash of two Bollywood films, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala’ and Vasan Bala's action thriller ‘Jigra’, which released on the same day. Vicky Vidya outperformed Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer ‘Jigra’, which managed to mint ₹4.25 crore net on Friday, October 11.

Produced under the banner of T-Series, Balaji Telefilms and Thinkink Picturez, the movie was made on a moderate budget. The exact amount is not yet revealed, but it is speculated to be around 20-30 crore, According to FilmiBeat report.

The film witnessed 17.18% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Notably, Chennai city registered 72% occupancy, the highest across India at 2D screens. Bengaluru trailed with 40.50% occupancy while Kolkata witnessed 34% occupancy, according to Sacnilk report.

Given that the film's second day coincides with Dussehra holiday and falls on Saturday, the hopes from the box office collection are positive.

Film trade analyst Simit Kadel, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said that the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial witnessed a 'decent start' as the box office collection stood around '5-6 Cr Nett.' He suggested that the movie needs a 'substantial jump' on Dusshera Holiday to make a mark.

All about Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala The lead actors, Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri portray a newly wedded couple in a small town in 1990s India. The story catches steam after the sex tape they make on their wedding night goes missing. The slapstick comedy opened with mixed reviews from critics.