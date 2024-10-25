Vicky Vidya Box Office collection day 14: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri’s comedy sees rough start in second week, earns…

  • Vicky Vidya Box Office collection day 14: The Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri starrer has been giving a tough competition to Alia Bhatt's Jigra, as the movie bagged over 36 crore in 13 days.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published25 Oct 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Vicky Vidya Box Office collection day 14: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri’s comedy sees rough start in second week, earns…
Vicky Vidya Box Office collection day 14: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri’s comedy sees rough start in second week, earns…(X)

Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection day 14: Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri's light-hearted comedy may have witnessed a rough start in its second week, but however, has managed to keep its earnings steady.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video earned an estimated 36.40 crore (India Net) in 13 days. The movie's box office collection hit 0.80 crore, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Vicky Vidya collection

In the second weekend since the Bollywood comedy's release, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office collection improved significantly as the movie witnessed an approximate 60.71% rise in its Saturday collection and earned Rs2.25 crore (India Net) on October 19.

Also Read | Vicky Vidya vs Jigra BO collection: Who is winning the numbers game

The movie witnessed a nearly 4.35 per cent drop in its collection on day 12, October 23, and managed to earn 1.1 crore. However, on day 13, it earned 0.9 crore, a figure close to the earnings reported on day 12.

Vicky Vidya occupancy

The movie had an overall occupancy of 19.12 per cent on Thursday, October 24. Metro cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, witnessed maximum footfall, with night shows selling the highest as the theatres were filled up to 15 per cent, on average.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao - Triptii Dimri movie Vicky Vidya crosses ₹30 crore mark on Day 9

Vicky Vidya vs Alia Bhatt's Jigra

A Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ claims to offer a ‘perfect blend of laughter and drama’, calling in all viewers, from six to sixty, to experience the charm and energy of the 90s, as a married couple's CD containing their 'suhaagrat' video gets lost.

RajKummar and Triptii Dimri starrer ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ and Alia Bhatt's Jigra hit the theatres on October 11. 

Also Read | Vicky Vidya box office Day 4: Movie mints ₹2.33 crore on October 14, drops 63%

Alia Bhatt's Jigra was the actor's lowest opener since 2014's Highway, which was the second film of Bhatt's career.

(Disclosure: Earnings have been sourced from Sacnilk)

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Vicky Vidya Box Office collection day 14: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's comedy sees rough start in second week, earns…

      Popular in News

