Vicky Vidya Box Office collection Day 3: Directed by Vasan Bala, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala' starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri is set in Rishikesh. It follows their comedic quest for a missing CD. The film's Day 3 Box Office earnings were recorded to be ₹ 6.31 crore.

Vicky Vidya Box Office collection Day 3: The comedy movie ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in lead roles was in for some disappointment on Sunday. Its Box Office collection on Day 3 stood almost steady as it managed to amass ₹6.31 crore net. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After raking in ₹6.9 crore on Dussehra holiday, the Box Office collection plunged by 8.55 percent on Sunday, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

This comes a day after the film witnessed 25.45 percent uptick in its collection. It also outperformed its closest competitor and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Jigra,’ which collected ₹5.53 crore on Day 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Thinkink Picturez production film registered an overall 21.08 percent Hindi occupancy on October 13. Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial movie premiered with ₹5.5 crore net collection on Friday, Sacnilk reported. Thus, during its three-day-run in theatres the film raked in ₹18.71crore net.

On Day 3, the movie witnessed lower Hindi occupancy rates than Day 2 which was 23.02 percent. Notably, Chennai registered highest 79.75 percent occupancy in the list of main cities across India. Bengaluru trailed with 40.50 percent occupancy while Hyderabad followed with 31.25 percent occupancy.

What analysts say? Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "#VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo had a 25% growth on Saturday. Growth should’ve been more considering Dusshera Holiday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another analyst, Taran Adarsh held onto similar views and remarked, “#VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo [#VVKWWV] remains ahead of its competitor, driven by strong acceptance in mass circuits... That said, the Saturday growth could have been stronger [at urban centres mainly], given the advantage of the #Dussehra holiday."

More about VVKWWV Apart from lead actors, the Vasan Bala helmed film's star cast features Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania and Archana Puran Singh. The movie budget is speculated to be around 20-30 crore, FilmiBeat reported. Set in scenic town of Rishikesh, the story of the film revolves around hilarious journey of Vicky (RajKummar) and Vidya (Triptii) as they search for their missing “suhagraat CD."