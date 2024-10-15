Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri movie mints ₹2.33 crore on October 14, drops 63%

Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 4: The Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri saw a 63.59 per cent drop in net earnings only on day four since release, pulled in an estimated 2.33 crore in India, as per industry data.

Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 4: Box office collections for the movie have been tepid throughout, with the film amassing a cumulative net India earnings of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.05 crore total since its release.
Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 4: Box office collections for the movie have been tepid throughout, with the film amassing a cumulative net India earnings of ₹21.05 crore total since its release.(File )

Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 4: Bollywood comedy 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' saw a massive earnings drop on Monday (October 14), with the movie's net box office collections in India slipping by 63.59 per cent compared to the weekend, according to data by film industry tracker Sacnilk.

The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer pulled in an estimated 2.33 crore on its fourth day since release, compared to 6.31 crore net earned on Sunday (October 13).

Collections for the movie have been tepid throughout, with the film amassing 6.9 crore on the Dussehra holiday (October 12 / Saturday), as per Sacnilk data.

The movie has garnered a cumulative net India earnings of 21.05 crore total since its release.

Movie Occupancy

Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video had an overall 10.96 per cent occupancy in theatres for Hindi language 2D screenings on Monday, October 14.

The morning shows filled theatres by 7.49 per cent, while the afternoon shows sold 12.61 per cent of tickets. Later in the day, the evening shows had a 10.48 per cent audience, and the night shows sold 13.26 per cent of tickets on Sunday.

About The Movie

The T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Thinkink Picturez production is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from lead actors, the Vasan Bala helmed film's star cast features Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania and Archana Puran Singh in key roles.

The movie budget is speculated to be around rs 20-30 crore, FilmiBeat reported. Set in scenic town of Rishikesh, the story of the film revolves around hilarious journey of Vicky (RajKummar) and Vidya (Triptii) as they search for their missing “suhagraat CD.”

