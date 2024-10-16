Vicky Vidya Box Office collection Day 5: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri comedy churns ₹2.15 crore after slight uptick

Vicky Vidya Box Office collection Day 5: The Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri comedy saw a slight earnings increase on Day 5, bringing its total earnings since release to 23.35 crore.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published16 Oct 2024, 08:23 AM IST
Vicky Vidya Box Office collection Day 5:Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri comedy churns <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.15 crore, after slight uptick
Vicky Vidya Box Office collection Day 5:Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri comedy churns ₹2.15 crore, after slight uptick

Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 5: Bollywood comedy movie ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ recorded a slight increase in its earnings on its fifth day compared to the previous day, according to data compiled by industry tracker Sacnilk .

The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer raked in an estimated 2.15 crore on its fifth day since release, compared to 2.4 crore net earned on Monday, October 14.

The movie has garnered a cumulative net India earnings of 23.35 crore total since its release.

‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wla Video,’ however, saw a massive uptick during the Dussehra weekend, i. e, October 13 -14, with earnings averaging around 6 crore each day.

'Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wla Video' occupancy

Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video had an overall 11.07 per cent occupancy in theatres for Hindi language 2D screenings on Tuesday, October 15.

The morning shows had 6.83 per cent  occupancy, while the afternoon shows sold 12.91 per cent of tickets. Later in the day, the evening shows had a 10.59 per cent audience, and the night shows  recorded 13.95 per cent occupancy on Tuesday.

Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wla Video budget

The movie budget is speculated to be around 20-30 crore, FilmiBeat reported. Set amid the scenic backdrop of Rishikesh, the story revolves around the hilarious journey of Vicky (RajKummar) and Vidya (Triptii) as they search for their missing “suhagraat CD.”

The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial has been produced by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Thinkink Picturez. In addition to Rajkummar Rao, and Triptii Dimri, Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania and Archana Puran Singh also have key roles in the moview.

Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wla Video row

Shortly after the movie's release, the Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wla Video ran into controversy after reports of Stree, the ghost from Maddock's horror universe made an appearance in the film.

Raaj Shaandilyaa, director of "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video", apologised unconditionally over the unauthorised usage of character and dialogue from the Maddock Films' franchise, reported PTI.

Disclosure: Earnings have been sourced from Sacnilk

 

 

 

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 08:23 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsVicky Vidya Box Office collection Day 5: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri comedy churns ₹2.15 crore after slight uptick

