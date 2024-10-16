Vicky Vidya Box Office collection Day 5:Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri comedy churns ₹2.15 crore, after slight uptick

Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 5: Bollywood comedy movie ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ recorded a slight increase in its earnings on its fifth day compared to the previous day, according to data compiled by industry tracker Sacnilk .

The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer raked in an estimated ₹2.15 crore on its fifth day since release, compared to ₹2.4 crore net earned on Monday, October 14.

The movie has garnered a cumulative net India earnings of ₹23.35 crore total since its release.

‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wla Video,’ however, saw a massive uptick during the Dussehra weekend, i. e, October 13 -14, with earnings averaging around ₹6 crore each day.

'Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wla Video' occupancy Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video had an overall 11.07 per cent occupancy in theatres for Hindi language 2D screenings on Tuesday, October 15.

The morning shows had 6.83 per cent occupancy, while the afternoon shows sold 12.91 per cent of tickets. Later in the day, the evening shows had a 10.59 per cent audience, and the night shows recorded 13.95 per cent occupancy on Tuesday.

Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wla Video budget The movie budget is speculated to be around ₹20-30 crore, FilmiBeat reported. Set amid the scenic backdrop of Rishikesh, the story revolves around the hilarious journey of Vicky (RajKummar) and Vidya (Triptii) as they search for their missing “suhagraat CD.”

The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial has been produced by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Thinkink Picturez. In addition to Rajkummar Rao, and Triptii Dimri, Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania and Archana Puran Singh also have key roles in the moview.

Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wla Video row Shortly after the movie's release, the Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wla Video ran into controversy after reports of Stree, the ghost from Maddock's horror universe made an appearance in the film.

Raaj Shaandilyaa, director of "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video", apologised unconditionally over the unauthorised usage of character and dialogue from the Maddock Films' franchise, reported PTI.