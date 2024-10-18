Vicky Vidya Box Office collection Day 7: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri’s movie earns ₹1.75 crore; surpasses making cost

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has earned an approximate of 5 crore overseas, taking its net collection worldwide to nearly 32 crore.

Published18 Oct 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection Day 7: On October 17, the romantic comedy minted ₹1.75 crore net

Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's Bollywood movie ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ has garnered an estimated total of 26.95 crore in its 7-day run in theatres till Thursday.

The Raaj Shaandilyaa movie was made on a budget of approximately 25.26 crore and has managed to surpass its budget and perform well at the Box Office, despite witnessing a steady plunge in its numbers.

The T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Thinkink Picturez production features Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania, and Archana Puran Singh in significant roles, apart from lead actors.

The plot of the film revolves around the quest for a missing “suhagraat CD,” and it records the hilarious journey of Vicky (RajKummar) and Vidya (Triptii) set amid the scenic backdrop of Rishikesh.

Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 7

On October 17, the romantic comedy minted 1.75 crore net with an overall 9.47 per cent Hindi occupancy, according to Sacnilk.

The persistent downfall in its collection over the past five days has slowed its pace at the box office. However, it continues to outperform Alia Bhatt's ‘Jigra’, taking the lead since the opening day.

First weekend's collection

On its release day, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ garnered cumulative net India earnings of 5.5 crore, which swelled to 6.9 crore the next day.

On its first Sunday, though the net collection of 6.4 crore was higher than its debut day, it had still dropped by 0.5 crore. The Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri movie, thus, collected 13.3 crore net on its first weekend.

Controversy

The film stirred controversy as it used characters and dialogue from Maddock Films' franchise ‘Stree’ without authorisation.

To address the issue, the director Raaj Shaandilyaa took to X to issue an unconditional apology to Maddock Films.

“I Raaj Shaandilyaa the director of the film “Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video” on behalf of myself and on behalf of Super Cassettes Ind. Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Motion Pictures and Wakaoo Films, the producers of the film, extend our sincere and unconditional apology for the unauthorised use of character and dialogue from Maddock Films’ franchise “Stree” in our film [sic],” he said in the X post.

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 09:45 AM IST
