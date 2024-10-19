Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 8: Bollywood movie, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, earns…

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was released on October 11. The Bollywood comedy movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in titular roles.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated19 Oct 2024, 11:39 AM IST
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has had a mixed performance at the Indian box office during its first week of release. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in titular roles. The movie was released on October 11.

The film opened to a promising start on its first Friday, collecting 5.5 crore. A substantial boost followed this in earnings on its first Saturday, where collections rose to 6.9 crore, showing a 25.45% increase from the opening day. The positive trend, however, was short-lived as Sunday saw a minor decline, with the movie earning 6.4 crore, marking a 7.25% drop.

As the week progressed, the Bollywood comedy experienced a significant dip in collections. Monday saw a steep 62.50% decrease, with the film earning just 2.4 crore. The downward trend continued on Tuesday, with the movie collecting 2.1 crore, reflecting a further 12.50% drop.

On Wednesday, earnings slipped to 1.9 crore, showing a 9.52% fall, and by Thursday, the film had earned 1.8 crore, with a smaller decline of 5.26%.

By the end of its first week, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's total domestic collection stood at 27 crore. While the film had a strong weekend, the sharp decline in weekday earnings suggests that it may struggle to maintain momentum in the coming weeks.

Early estimates for the second Friday indicate that the film earned 1.35 crore, bringing the overall total to 28.35 crore in India. While 5 crore has come from the overseas market, the total gross collection in India is 32 crore after Week 1.

So, after 8 days, the total worldwide collection stands at nearly 40 crore. As per media reports, the movie was made with a budget of 30 crore.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video plot

Vicky and Vidya's home was burglarised after they returned from their honeymoon in Goa. Valuables, including a CD player, were stolen. Vicky lies to Vidya, claiming he removed their intimate video before the theft. But, that’s not the case.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

