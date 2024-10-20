Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajkummar Rao - Triptii Dimri movie crosses ₹30 crore mark on Saturday

Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 9: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video collected 30.68 crore net in its first nine days, with a 62.86 percent increase in earnings on day nine. Check full stats here.

Fareha Naaz
Published20 Oct 2024, 07:46 AM IST
Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajkummar Rao - Triptii Dimri movie 'Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' surpassed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 crore mark in nine days, with a notable 62.86 percent increase on the ninth day.
Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajkummar Rao - Triptii Dimri movie ’Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ surpassed ₹30 crore mark in nine days, with a notable 62.86 percent increase on the ninth day.(Screengrab @trailer)

Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 9: The Bollywood movie starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in titular roles has managed to churn a total of 30.68 crore net during its nine-day-run in theatres.

The comedy movie ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ witnessed a massive 62.86 percent uptick in its collection on its ninth day and minted 2.28 crore net on second Saturday. This marks a major comeback after 22.22 percent dip in Friday's earnings. VVKWWV was released alongside Alia Bhatt's ‘Jigra’ but has typically been performing well since the debut day.

Also Read | Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 8: Bollywood comedy earns…

Even on October 19, its collection was higher than that of Jigra which raked in 1.72 crore net. Thus, amid mixed performance at the Indian box office during its first week, the movie collected a grand total of 22.45 crore in week 1. Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video registered an overall 14.52 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday while Jigra recorded an overall 14.37 percent occupancy.

On its opening day, October 11, Raaj Shaandilyaa helmed movie collected 5.5 crore net while Vasan Bala's Jigra collected 4.55 crore net.

Also Read | ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ review: A tacky lowbrow comedy

The film produced by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Thinkink Picturez production witnessed downfall after a short-lived promising start. The comedy film experienced 62.50 percent plunge in its collections on Monday, earning just 2.4 crore net. As the week progressed, the movie featuring Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania, and Archana Puran Singh in key roles, witnessed steady dip in its earnings until Friday. The earnings finally picked up on Saturday and hopes are high for Day 10.

Also Read | Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video public reviews: Bollywood movie gets a thumbs-up

The story revolves around the quest for missing “suhagraat CD." The plot focusses on Vicky (RajKummar) and Vidya (Triptii), whose home was robbed following their return from Goa honeymoon. Items that were stolen included valuables and a CD player. The hilarious set amid the scenic backdrop of Rishikesh captures the thrill of searching the CD which had intimate video.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Oct 2024, 07:46 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsVicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajkummar Rao - Triptii Dimri movie crosses ₹30 crore mark on Saturday

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,005.000.00
      Chennai
      79,011.000.00
      Delhi
      79,163.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,015.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.