Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajkummar Rao - Triptii Dimri movie crosses ₹30 crore mark on Saturday

Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 9: The Bollywood movie starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in titular roles has managed to churn a total of ₹30.68 crore net during its nine-day-run in theatres.

The comedy movie ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ witnessed a massive 62.86 percent uptick in its collection on its ninth day and minted ₹2.28 crore net on second Saturday. This marks a major comeback after 22.22 percent dip in Friday's earnings. VVKWWV was released alongside Alia Bhatt's ‘Jigra’ but has typically been performing well since the debut day.

Even on October 19, its collection was higher than that of Jigra which raked in ₹1.72 crore net. Thus, amid mixed performance at the Indian box office during its first week, the movie collected a grand total of ₹22.45 crore in week 1. Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video registered an overall 14.52 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday while Jigra recorded an overall 14.37 percent occupancy.

On its opening day, October 11, Raaj Shaandilyaa helmed movie collected ₹5.5 crore net while Vasan Bala's Jigra collected ₹4.55 crore net.

The film produced by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Thinkink Picturez production witnessed downfall after a short-lived promising start. The comedy film experienced 62.50 percent plunge in its collections on Monday, earning just ₹2.4 crore net. As the week progressed, the movie featuring Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania, and Archana Puran Singh in key roles, witnessed steady dip in its earnings until Friday. The earnings finally picked up on Saturday and hopes are high for Day 10.

The story revolves around the quest for missing “suhagraat CD." The plot focusses on Vicky (RajKummar) and Vidya (Triptii), whose home was robbed following their return from Goa honeymoon. Items that were stolen included valuables and a CD player. The hilarious set amid the scenic backdrop of Rishikesh captures the thrill of searching the CD which had intimate video.