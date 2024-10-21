Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video BO Collection Day 10: Rajkummar Rao-Tripti Dimri’s movie inches closer to…

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video BO Collection Day 10: Rajkummar Rao-Tripti Dimri's movie inches closer to 35 crore

Published21 Oct 2024
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: The excitement surrounding Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's much-anticipated drama Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is building as the film prepares for its theatrical release on October 11, 2024
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: After garnering a decent collection in the first week, the comedy film featuring Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri witnessed a slight improvement on Sunday. The movie has earned an estimated 33.25 crore (India Net), according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie's worldwide collection stood at 42.75 crore after day 10, reported Sacnilk.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office collection improved significantly during its second weekend. The movie witnessed an approximate 60.71% rise in its Saturday collection and earned 2.25 crore (India Net) on October 19. Here are the details about the movie collection on day 10, ie Sunday. 

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office collection day 10

The movie earned an estimated 30.65 crore in its first nine days. On Sunday, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video managed to mint 2.60 crore (India Net), taking its total collection to 33.25 crore. The Worldwide Collection of the movie stood at 42.75 crore and an overseas collection of 6.4 crore. India's gross collection stood at 36.35 crore on day 10, October 20, according to Sacnilk.

The movie had an overall occupancy of 16.51% on Sunday, October 20. Metro cities like Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, etc witnessed maximum footfall.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s.

RajKummar and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is all set to clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra. Both films are releasing on October 11.

First Published:21 Oct 2024
