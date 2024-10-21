Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: After garnering a decent collection in the first week, the comedy film featuring Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri witnessed a slight improvement on Sunday. The movie has earned an estimated ₹33.25 crore (India Net), according to industry tracker Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie's worldwide collection stood at ₹42.75 crore after day 10, reported Sacnilk.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office collection improved significantly during its second weekend. The movie witnessed an approximate 60.71% rise in its Saturday collection and earned ₹2.25 crore (India Net) on October 19. Here are the details about the movie collection on day 10, ie Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office collection day 10 The movie earned an estimated ₹30.65 crore in its first nine days. On Sunday, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video managed to mint ₹2.60 crore (India Net), taking its total collection to ₹33.25 crore. The Worldwide Collection of the movie stood at ₹42.75 crore and an overseas collection of ₹6.4 crore. India's gross collection stood at ₹36.35 crore on day 10, October 20, according to Sacnilk.

The movie had an overall occupancy of 16.51% on Sunday, October 20. Metro cities like Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, etc witnessed maximum footfall.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}