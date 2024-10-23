Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri’s movie earns...

The comedy film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has seen fluctuating box office performance, earning 35.50 crore in 12 days. It gained traction over the weekend but faced a significant drop on day 11, with total worldwide earnings at 47.5 crore.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection Day 12
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection Day 12(X)

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video BO Collection Day 12: Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri's light-hearted comedy film witnessed a rough start to its second week at the box office after showing a rise in collection on the weekend.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video earned an estimated 35.50 crore (India Net) in 12 days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie's worldwide collection stood at 47.5 crore after day 12.

By the second weekend, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office collection improved significantly as the movie witnessed an approximate 60.71% rise in its Saturday collection and earned 2.25 crore (India Net) on October 19.

The movie witnessed a nearly 55% drop in its collection on day 11, October 22. However, on day 12, the earrings were similar to that on day 11, as it earned 1.10 crore.

Here are all the details about the movie's day 12 collection:

The movie earned an estimated 34.4 crore in 11 days.

On Tuesday, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video managed to mint 1.10 crore and earn 35.50 crore. The movie earned an estimated 47.5 crore worldwide and garnered an overseas collection of 6.75 crore. Its India gross collection stood at 40.75 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The movie had an overall occupancy of 9.10% on Tuesday, October 22. Metro cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, etc witnessed maximum footfall.

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ claims to offer a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s.

RajKummar and Triptii Dimri starrer ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ hit the movie theatres against Alia Bhatt's Jigra. Both films released on October 11. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is competing against Alia Bhatt's Jigra at the box office.

Bhatt's movie is one of the worst performers of the actress in her career. The movie is the lowest opener since 2014's Highway which was the second film of Alia Bhatt's career.

