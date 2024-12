Vicky Vidya OTT release: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ will make its OTT debut. The movie which was released alongside Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra on October 11 gave tough competition in box office collections.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}