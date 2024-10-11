Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video public reviews: Bollywood comedy movie gets a thumbs-up from netizens, ‘decently funny’

As Bollywood actors RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ clashes on screen with Alia Bhatt's ‘Jigra’ on Friday, social media users have deemed the comedy movie as a decently funny film.

The movie showcases a hilarious journey of Vicky (RajKummar) and Vidya (Triptii), as they, along with their family, go all out to recover their missing “suhagraat CD” in the scenic town of Rishikesh. With help from Mallika Sherawat and the rest of the family, the couple leaves no stone unturned, from appealing to the police and family elders to even venturing into graveyards at night.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' promises a perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s.

Here's how the netizens reacted to the movie: The movie received mixed reviews by social media users, most of whom found the movie to be a “laughing riot”. However, a few users pointed out at the movie's lack of creativity and claimed that the humour in the movie was from “stone age”.

“Rishikesh se first day, first show dekh raha hoon. Bohot hi maja aa raha hai! Thank you hamare Rishikesh ko itna khoobsurati se dikhane ke liye. (Watch first day, first show from Rishikesh. Enjoying it very much. Thank you for portraying Rishikesh so beautifully),” a user said.

“Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer was superb it's just they were not able to hold the buzz with some bad or no marketing...don't why they didn't release ‘NaNaRe’. Song could have increased the buzz,” another added.

A user also highlighted: “Tripti Dimri and Rajkumar Rao deliver captivating performances in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Their on-screen chemistry sparks intensity Tripti's expressions & versatility make character relatable.”

“Comedy movie. Very amazing. Laughing riot. Awesome,” another added.

“Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is a decently funny film with a good message at the end,” said another user.

The performances of Vijay Raaz and Shehnaaz Gill received special mention on social media.

“Vicky Vidya super entertaining. Vijay Raaz,” a user commented.

“Shehnaaz Gill is on fire in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video! Her talent and charm are lighting up the big screen like never before! Keep shining!” said another user.

Another commented: “Shehnaaz Gill is killing it on big screen!”

However, a few users were not very impressed by the movie, and pointed out flaws in its screenplay.

“Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video interval- Meh. Basic flaw in its screenplay, Pehle gags aur “comedy” sochi fir scene likha & they fall Flatter than the earth. 1997 me set hai lekin humour stone age ka even Rajkumar Rao couldn’t save this one. Malika & Vijay Raaz ka song aacha tha,” a user commented.