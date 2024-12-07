The romantic comedy film Vicky and Vidya Ka Woh Waala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri romantic comedy film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is out on the OTT platform.

The movie started streaming on Netflix on Saturday, December 7.

The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar.

The Instagram handle of Netflix shared a poster of the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with the caption, “Apni VHS tapes nikal lijiye, unki woh wali CD aapke screen par aane wali hain (Take out the VHS tapes, their CD will soon appear on screen). Watch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on Netflix, out 7 December.”

The plot of the movie starts with the wedding of Vicky (Rajkumar Rao) and (Triptii Dimri) and follows the chaos that ensues due to a missing CD that captures their private moments. The movie follows the couple's journey of searching for the CD along with their family. The film is set in Rishikesh in the year 1997.

The film is directed and co-written by Raaj Shaandilya. T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films, and Kathavachak Films have produced the film.

The film made ₹58.03 crore across the world and earned ₹49.53 crore gross, according to Sacnilk.com.

The movie was released on October 11 during Dussehra weekend along with Jigra starring Alia Bhatt, giving a competition to its earnings.