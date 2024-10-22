Vicky Vidya vs Jigra Box Office collection: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, was released alongside Alia Bhatt's movie Jigra on October 11. Though the genre of both films is polls apart, there has been a constant Box office comparison between the two movies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jigra, before its release gained a lot of attention from viewers, however, the film could make that impact on the audience's heart. The film has been surrounded by a lot of controversy right from Bhatt being accused of rigging collections to actor Divya Khosla Kumar raising concerns about potential plagiarism.

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video claims to offer a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s.

About Jigra: Jigra starring Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa follows the journey of Satya, a young woman who goes to great lengths to free her brother Ankur, who is imprisoned in a foreign jail. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

Vicky Vidya vs Jigra Box Office collection Since the films were released, both have been in a cutthroat competition. Where Jigra's opening day collection witnessed only ₹4.25 crore, Vicky Vidya's collection stood at ₹5.5 crore. With this, 'Jigra' also became Alia's lowest opener since 2014's Highway, which was the second film of her career.

Jigra gained momentum with 43.96 per cent on Day 2 as it earned ₹6.55 crore. It was perceived the film would see more rise, however, the daily collections have only dropped since then. On Day 3, it minted ₹5.5 crore, Day 4 ( ₹1.65 crore), Day 5 ( ₹1.6 crore), Day 7 ( ₹1.25 crore). At week 1, Jigra's collection stood at ₹22.45 crore.

Speaking of ‘Vicky Vidya’, the film witnessed a good opening at ₹5.5 crore and then witnessed a 24.45 per cent jump on Day 2. Though the film collection also fell with each day, the numbers have been more than Alia Bhatt's Jigra. On Day 2, Vicky Vidya minted ₹6.9 crore, Day 3 ( ₹6.4 crore), Day 4 ( ₹2.4 crore), Day 5 ( ₹2.1 crore), Day 6 ( ₹1.9 crore), Day 7 ( ₹1.8 crore). At week 1, the film's collection stood at ₹27 crore.

On Day 11, Jigra's collection stands at ₹27.80 crore while Vicky Vidya's is at ₹34.35 crore, clearing making Rajkumar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer film a clear winner.