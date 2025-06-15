Victoria Beckham ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of David as he gets knighthood: ‘Knight in shining armour...’

Victoria Beckham said she “couldn’t be prouder” of husband David Beckham after he received knighthood in King Charles III’s Birthday Honours list this year. She also said that David has always been her “knight in shining armour, but now it’s official”.

Advertisement

The former England football captain, who played for his country 115 times, was honoured for his services to sport and charity. The football star, who was formerly appointed an officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2003.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the former Spice Girls singer said, “You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it’s official. Sir David Beckham!!! What an honour, I couldn’t be prouder of you.”

Victoria lauded the new knight's unwavering dedication, kindness and humility and said, “Your dedication to the things that matter most — your country, your work, your passion, and most of all, your family — has never wavered. The way you’ve touched so many lives over the years with kindness and humility speaks volumes about the man you are and continues to inspire us everyday.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Victoria Beckham wears same white corset as Nicola to celebrate 51st birthday

However, she said, “Above all else, I’m so, so proud to call you mine. I love you so much.”

David Beckham married Victoria in 1999, and the pair have four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

David responded to the post by expressing his love for his family. He mentioned each of his children, including Brooklyn, in what is being seen as an olive branch to his feuding son. “I love you all,” he wrote.

Advertisement

David Beckham's son, Romeo, was also very proud of his father. The 22-year-old shared a picture with his father on his Instagram Stories and wrote: “So so proud of you.”

Romeo's story

This comes amid a rift with David and Victoria's elder son and his wife, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, who said they only learned about the honour via the media.

Advertisement

However, a source close to the couple said, “Brooklyn is so happy for his dad as he knows it was something important to him.”

‘I’m so lucky’: David Beckham In a statement to the PA News Agency, David Beckham said: “I’m so lucky to be able to do the work that I do and I’m grateful to be recognised for work that gives me so much fulfilment.”

“It will take a little while for the news to sink in but I’m immensely proud and it’s such an emotional moment for me to share with my family,” he added.

Sir David Beckham and his many achievements Sir David Beckham first made his Premier League debut for United in 1995 and was part of the team that earned a dramatic Champions League final victory in 1999 when they beat Bayern Munich with two late goals.

Advertisement

In total, he scored 85 goals and collected honours, including six Premier League titles and two FA Cups, as a footballer before retiring from the sport in 2013.

Alongside his footballing career, the sports star supports several charity causes, including being a founding member of Malaria No More UK’s leadership council.

He was also named ambassador last year for the King’s Foundation, an educational charity established by the King in 1990, and has been a Goodwill Ambassador for the humanitarian aid organisation Unicef since 2005.

The businessman is also the co-founder of Studio99, the production company behind the hit Netflix series, Beckham, and is a part-owner of MLS side Inter Miami.

He is also known for his fashion and was named most stylish man of the year by GQ magazine in 1998, has modelled for the likes of H&M, Armani and Boss, and was appointed ambassadorial president of the British Fashion Council (BFC) in 2018 where he assisted in its search for young British talent from all backgrounds.

Advertisement