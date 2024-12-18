British fashion designer and singer Victoria Beckham has once again shut down speculation about having plastic surgery on her nose, attributing her flawless appearance to clever makeup techniques. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former Spice Girls star, 50, speaking on Today on December 16, was firm in her denial.

"I have to say, there's been a lot of people in the past that have said to me that I've had some kind of surgery on my nose. I have never, ever, ever, ever ... No, never. It's clever contouring," she said, referencing the makeup technique that has fueled speculation about her appearance. She added, "I like to draw," emphasizing how her makeup routine creates the illusion of a more defined nose.

Beckham earlier went viral with a contouring video on social media, where she demonstrated the use of her Victoria Beckham Beauty Contour Stylus. In a January 13 Instagram video posted on both her personal account and the brand's official Instagram, she explained her method step-by-step.

"I always start by slimming down my nose," Beckham said in the video, using the contour pen along both sides of her nose. "What this is going to do, is when I blend it with my nose or my fingers, it's going to give the illusion of a longer, straighter nose."

Despite transparency about her beauty techniques, this isn't the first time the fashion icon has addressed surgery rumors. In December 2022, she joined makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury in a YouTube video where she denied the claims. "People have also said that I've had a nose job. Never had a nose job. I've always had a nose like this. It is the nose trick," she explained.