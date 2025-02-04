Vidaamuyarchi advance booking: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's latest film, Vidaamuyarchi is all set to open on a strong note at the box office. The film has already clocked an impressive first-day advance booking collections.

The advance booking data reveals a gross collection of ₹7.4 crore across all languages and formats. The Ajith Kumar starrer grossed the highest in Andhra Pradesh, minting ₹5.33 lakh in advance booking.

Vidaamuyarchi has already sold 4,08, 677 tickets ahead of its release day, February 6, as per data by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Vidaamuyarchi advance booking comparison Vidaamuyarchi's advance booking is significantly low when compared to that of Pushpa 2's, which is making waves at the Box Office even after two months of its release. Pushpa 2 made a gross collection of ₹22.56 crore across all languages and formats, with an additional ₹9.35 crore from block seats, bringing the total to ₹31.91 crore, ahead of the release date.

However, Vidaamuyarchi's advance booking is expected to surpass the likes of Daaku Maharaaj and Sankranthi Vasthunam, which released on January 12, and January 14, respectively. The Ajith Kumar starrer has two more days before its release, during which it might take over Daaku Maharaaj's advance booking.

The Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer earned around ₹9.10 crore through advance bookings, and surpassing this figure should be easy for Vidaamuyarchi. The film is also expected to exceed the ₹12.40 crore collected by Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthi Vasthunam in advance bookings for its opening day.

Vidaamuyarchi movie Vidaamuyarchi movie's trailer was released on January 16, 2025.

Produced by Lyca Productions, Vidaamuyarchi marks Ajith Kumar's first collaboration with director Magizh Thirumeni. The excitement around Vidaamuyarchi is palpable, with the film offering high-octane action, emotion, and a gripping storyline. This combination is likely to strengthen Ajith's reputation Tamil cinema's one of the most bankable stars.