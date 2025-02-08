Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection day 2: Ajith Kumar-starrer makes steep fall after strong opening, earnings drop 65%

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection day 2: Ajith Kumar's action thriller witnessed a massive drop in its collections on the second day of its release. The movie earnings were down by 65% to ₹8.75 crore on day 2, accoding to early estimates by Sacnilk. Tamil superstar's movie made a stron debut at the box office by earning ₹26 crore on day 1.

The movie has earned an estimated ₹13.39 crore from advance booking collection, as per Sacnilk. Here are all the details about Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection day 2.

Advertisement

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection day 2 Superstar Ajith's action drama earned an estimated ₹8.75 crore on Friday. Its total collection stood at ₹34.75 crore (India Net), as on Friday, February 7. The total collection (India net) included ₹33.9 crore from Tamil, ₹85 lakh in Telugu.

As per Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection day 2 breakdown, action drama earned an estimated ₹8.4 crore in Tamil and ₹35 lakh in Telugu.

About Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection day 2 The movie has been directed by Magizh Thirumeni, and managed to spark immense buzz among Ajith Kumar's fans.

Advertisement

'Vidaamuyarchi' an adaptation of the 1997 American film 'Breakdown', is an intense action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, the film features an ensemble cast, including the powerful Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian.

The film's cinematography, handled by Om Prakash, enhances the visual experience, while Anirudh Ravichander's music adds an extra layer of excitement to the narrative.

Advertisement