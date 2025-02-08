Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar-starrer film witnesses sharp decline, earns THIS amount

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 3: After a bumper release, Ajith Kumar's action thriller witnessed sharp decline in its collections on the third day of its release. According to trade tracker Sacnilk.com, the movie earned just ₹6.3 crore.

On Day 2, the movie earnings were down by 60.58 percent at ₹10.25 crore on the box office. On Day 1, Tamil superstar's movie made a strong debut at the box office by earning ₹26 crore.

The movie has earned an estimated ₹13.39 crore from advance booking collection, as per Sacnilk. Here are all the details about Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection day 3.

Vidaamuyarchi had an overall 38.67% Tamil Occupancy on Saturday and overall 11.61% Telugu Occupancy.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection day 3: Superstar Ajith's action drama minted an estimated ₹6.3 crore crore on Saturday. Its total collection stood at ₹42.55 crore (India Net), as on Saturday, February 8. The total collection (India net) included ₹36.35 crore from Tamil, ₹90 lakh in Telugu on Friday.

Over all, the movie earned ₹66 crore worldwide till Friday, which included ₹22.1 crore from overseas and ₹43.9 crore (India gross).

About Vidaamuyarchi: The movie has been directed by Magizh Thirumeni, and managed to spark immense buzz among Ajith Kumar's fans.

'Vidaamuyarchi' an adaptation of the 1997 American film 'Breakdown', is an intense action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, the film features an ensemble cast, including the powerful Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian.

The film's cinematography, handled by Om Prakash, enhances the visual experience, while Anirudh Ravichander's music adds an extra layer of excitement to the narrative.