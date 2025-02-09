Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar’s action thriller movie regains momentum, mints...

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar's action thriller movie witnessed a 42.63 per cent jump in its Saturday earnings as it regained its momentum at the box office.

Vidaamuyarchi's collections declined sharply by over 6 per cent on Friday, the second day of its release. According to trade tracker Sacnilk.com, the movie, which opened with a bumper earning of ₹26 crore on Thursday, earned only ₹10.25 crore on Friday.

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned an estimated ₹13.39 crore from advance booking collection.

Here are all the details about Vidaamuyarchi's Box Office Collection on day 3:

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 3: Sacnilk's data showed that Superstar Ajith's action drama earned an estimated ₹14.62 crore on Saturday. On Saturday, the film earned ₹14.35 crore from its Tamil version and ₹27 lakh from its Telugu version.

This made the movie's total collection stand at ₹50.87 crore (India Net) on Saturday, February 8.

Overall, the movie earned ₹66 crore worldwide until Saturday, including ₹22.1 crore from overseas and ₹43.9 crore (India gross).

About Vidaamuyarchi: The movie has been directed by Magizh Thirumeni, and managed to spark immense buzz among Ajith Kumar's fans.

'Vidaamuyarchi' an adaptation of the 1997 American film 'Breakdown', is an intense action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, the film features an ensemble cast, including the powerful Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian.

The film's cinematography, handled by Om Prakash, enhances the visual experience, while Anirudh Ravichander's music adds an extra layer of excitement to the narrative.