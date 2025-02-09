Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajith Kumar-starrer film keeps momentum intact, earns THIS amount

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 4: Despite a bumper release, Ajith Kumar's action thriller witnessed a decline in its collections on the fourth day of its release. According to trade tracker sacnilk.com, the movie earned just ₹9.16 crore.

On Day 3, the movie earnings were up by 31.71 percent at ₹13.5 crore on the box office. On Day 1, Tamil superstar's movie made a strong debut at the box office by earning ₹26 crore.

The movie has earned an estimated ₹13.39 crore from advance booking collection, as per sacnilk.

Vidaamuyarchi had an overall 48.63 per cent Tamil occupancy on Sunday and an overall 13.31 per cent Telugu occupancy.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection day 4: Superstar Ajith's action drama earned an estimated ₹9.16 crore on Sunday. As of Sunday, February 9, its total collection stood at ₹58.91 crore (India Net).

The movie earned a total of ₹92 crore worldwide until Saturday, including ₹49.75 crore (India Net) or ₹59.7 crore (India gross) and ₹32.2 crore (overseas).

The total collection (India net) until Saturday also included ₹48.55 crore from Tamil and ₹1.2 crore from Telugu.

About Vidaamuyarchi: The movie has been directed by Magizh Thirumeni, and managed to spark immense buzz among Ajith Kumar's fans.

'Vidaamuyarchi' an adaptation of the 1997 American film 'Breakdown', is an intense action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, the film features an ensemble cast, including the powerful Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian.

The film's cinematography, handled by Om Prakash, enhances the visual experience, while Anirudh Ravichander's music adds an extra layer of excitement to the narrative.