Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajith Kumar’s Tamil movie mints THIS much in India

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 5: As per Sacnilk, Vidaamuyarchi performed well on its first four days at the box office and earned an estimated 62.25 crore India net.

Updated10 Feb 2025, 10:19 PM IST
According to Sacnilk, Vidaamuyarchi earned an estimated ₹13.39 crore from advance booking collection.

Ajit Kumar-starrer Vidaamuyarchi earned around 2.47 crore India net on its fifth day for all languages, Sacnilk reported. The action-thriller has garnered 64.72 crore over the five days.

As per the report, Vidaamuyarchi performed well on its first four days at the box office and earned an estimated 62.25 crore India net.

Vidaamuyarchi 5 Days All Language Box Office Collection:

DayIndia Net CollectionChange(+/-)
Day 1 [1st Thursday] 26 Cr [Ta: 25.5 Cr ; Te: 0.5]-
Day 2 [1st Friday] 10.25 Cr [Ta: 9.85 Cr ; Te: 0.4]-60.58%
Day 3 [1st Saturday] 13.5 Cr [Ta: 13.2 Cr ; Te: 0.3]31.71%
Day 4 [1st Sunday] 12.5 Cr [Ta: 12.25 Cr ; Te: 0.25]-7.41%
Day 5 [1st Monday] 2.47 Cr **-
Total 64.72 Cr 
   

The Tamil action thriller, which opened with a bumper earning of 26 crore on Thursday, witnessed a bumpy weekend with no set pattern in its earnings.

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the leading role along with Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra and Arjun Sarja, started showing discouraging signs after a reasonably good extended weekend of four days, Pinkvilla reported.

As per the report, Vidaamuyarchi is expected to miss the 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu and settle somewhere around Vettaiyan's local collection which was 95 crore gross.

Globally, the movie has already surpassed the 100 crore club and is expected to wind its theatrical run at 150 crore.

Vidaamuyarchi: Plot

Vidaamuyarchi is an adaptation of the 1997 American film 'Breakdown', is an intense action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

All eyes are now on his next project, Good Bad Ugly, which is slated to hit the screens in April 2025.

First Published:10 Feb 2025, 10:19 PM IST
